Jets’ Zach Wilson Breaks Silence Amid Dating Drama, Shares Photo With GOAT

This weekend, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson accidentally broke the internet after ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile shared a rumor that he had been “sleeping with his mom’s best friend.”

In September, this type of NFL news might have fizzled after a day or so but in July, it spread like wildfire. As the chaos ensued over social media, Wilson was nowhere to be found despite receiving an overwhelmingly positive reaction from his peers — until today.

On July 13, the young Jets star finally addressed the wild weekend. Well, sort of.

Wilson to Fans: ‘What I Miss?’

As usual, the savvy 22-year-old displayed that he is wise beyond his years with the perfect Instagram response to the out-of-control turn of events.

“Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp!” He explained. “Poor cell service…what I miss?”

ESPN reporter Rich Cimini also shared his Instagram story, which included a shoutout from NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. “It was nice to meet @zachwilson and watch him practice with his teammates in Idaho,” Gretzky voiced. “What a great young man! Good luck @nyjets.”

Part of being a franchise quarterback in New York City is understanding how to handle the internet and the public’s perception of you. Wilson has had one or two hiccups, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not hard to tell that he’s been schooled in the off-the-field areas of being an athlete.

After waiting for the dust to settle, Wilson threw a haymaker that:

One — preserved his image.

And two — jabbed back at Gile and former best friend Dax Milne.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson may have already declared Wilson “the GOAT,” but the quarterback’s response was further proof. And by the way, he did it all while sharing a photo of himself hanging out with “The Great One.”

