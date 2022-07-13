Knicks ‘Have Taken Calls’ About Julius Randle Trades: Sources

The New York Knicks have not been shy about making moves this offseason. They made an immediate splash at the opening of free agency, inking point guard Jalen Brunson to a massive contract. While some criticized the move, the Knicks clearly felt strongly about Brunson and made it happen.

In addition, they have already been active in the trade market. They shipped off Kemba Walker and the draft rights to Jalen Duren and then sent out the draft rights to Ousmane Dieng in exchange for multiple first-round picks. Plus, in a separate move, they sent Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons.

However, according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, those aren’t the only trades the Knicks have explored. They have reportedly been looking at potential deals involving Julius Randle, but the rest of the league doesn’t value him.

“They [the Knicks] have taken calls on him, it is not like there is no one in the league who is interested in him. It’s just a matter of, the Knicks see him as a guy who is a star and they want a star return for him. But the rest of the league is thinking, ‘OK, we’ll do you a favor and take his contract, how does that sound?’,” sources told Heavy.com.

However, the source also admitted that Randle could up his trade value next year, potentially opening up the doors for new trade talks at the deadline.

Randle Could Be ‘Item’ at Trade Deadline

While the sources noted that teams aren’t interested in Randle right now, he could improve his trade value throughout the season next year if his play improves. In turn, he could be a player teams are interested in at the trade deadline in February.

“He could be an item in February if he comes back and plays well and his contract is one year less than what it is now,” sources explained.

Two players in NBA History have averaged 20/10/5 on 40% shooting from three in a season • Larry Bird

• Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/OJJ2zY9tBZ — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) July 12, 2022

In the 2020-21 season, Randle won Most Improved Player and took home All-NBA honors, earning a massive contract extension in the process. However, this past season, he ended up underperforming expectations.

This past year, Randle averaged 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 41.1% shooting from the field and 30.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Other outlets have backed up these indicators about Randle’s trade value in the sense that, while the Knicks have been open to the idea of trading him, other teams haven’t been receptive.

Randle Unlikely to Be Traded

On a June 28 episode of the Callin Shots podcast with Seth Partnow, Fred Katz, who covers the Knicks for The Athletic, said that the Knicks have discussed Randle trades, but a deal is unlikely to go down this offseason.

“The Knicks have inquired with other teams about moving Julius Randle … I’m not optimistic, if you’re somebody who wants them to trade Randle, I wouldn’t predict that’s what happens this summer,” said Katz. “We’re talking about like giving him away. Maybe if you take back a contract of equal value.”

Based on these reports, it’s looking like Randle will be on the team next season, despite New York’s interest in potentially trading him.