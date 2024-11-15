The Top 25 Most Overrated NFL Players All Time (Offense)

The concept of being overrated in the NFL often stems from players who are lauded for highlight-worthy moments rather than sustained, well-rounded excellence.

For instance, some players have iconic plays or single-season achievements tied to their names that have cemented their legacy in the public eye, yet they may lack consistency, longevity, or adaptability in their performance over multiple seasons. While these players are undoubtedly talented, their accomplishments may not fully justify the outsized praise they’ve received.

Another factor contributing to a player being overrated is the role that team success and market size can play in shaping their respective reputations. Players from high-profile franchises with frequent national exposure often receive a disproportionate share of the spotlight, which can inflate public perceptions. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, known for large fan bases and media interest, frequently elevate the reputations of certain players beyond their on-field impact.

We attempted to select and rank the most overrated and overhyped offensive skill players in league history. We included quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends, but left offensive linemen out, as they’re in a league of their own for a number of reasons. Check out our selections:

25. Kyle Pitts, TE

Coming into the league as a generational talent at tight end — a surefire, “can’t miss” prospect — Pitts started his career in the NFL with a bang, producing a rare 1000+ yard receiving season as a tight end, generating 1,026 yards as a rookie with the Falcons in 2021. Successive seasons of so-so performance and accusations of under utilization in the passing game — recording fewer yards in the past two seasons (1,023) combined, than his first year — have had very reasonable doubts cast upon Pitts. While the Florida alum’s story is far from over, and his stock may very well be on the rise, we will need to see more production on the field if he is to fulfill his pre-draft billing as an elite tight end player.

24. Josh Gordon, WR

A wildly talent receiver who was unable to overcome various personal, off-the-field issues over the span of his decade-long career in the NFL. A promising rookie year followed by an outstanding 1,646 sophomore season in 2013 granted Josh Gordon first-team All Pro and Pro Bowl status. Sadly, Gordon was never able to reach those heights again, spending the best parts of 2014-2017 suspended for numerous failed drug tests and other incidents, although he did manage to rouse himself to play a key role for the New England Patriots as they won the 2019 Super Bowl. A well regarded player, albeit one who will perhaps be over-regarded in the annals of history.

23. Darren Waller, TE

Certainly one of the best, most uplifting stories in the history of the position, as Waller battled drug and alcohol addiction to become a quality starting tight end in the NFL. However, it feels to many that Waller’s reputation far exceeded his actual production, prior to his retirement in 2024. The Georgia Tech alum rode the coattails of two very impressive back-to-back seasons of 1,100+ receiving yards apiece, including an outstanding 107 catch, 9 touchdown 2020 Pro Bowl season, for many years after his peak, despite a distinct downturn in play. Waller played more as a “big receiver” than bona fide, all-around tight end, being almost futile in the run game — and while he certainly had his heyday, his reputation as a consistently elite TE1 is certainly unfounded.

22. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR

Currently in the NFL’s receiver rehabilitation program — A.K.A the Kansas City Chiefs offense — JuJu Smith-Schuster had a phenomenal start to his pro football career, amassing 2,343 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons. However, once All Pro teammate Antonio Brown moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s powers started to deteriorate, Smith-Schuster’s production plummeted. Currently back in Kansas City for his second spell after an unimpressive stint in New England, the former Pro Bowler cannot even get things going with All World QB Patrick Mahomes at the helm. Many will remember his start out of the gate, but it sadly does not accurately capture the rest of his time in the NFL.

21. Leonard Fournette, RB

The fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Leonard Fournette’s career began with some pretty immense hype, primarily due to his college dominance at LSU. But his transition to the NFL wasn’t a smooth one. During his first three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette did have two 1,000-yard seasons, but he averaged a modest 3.9 yards per carry. He also never reached the 1,000-yard mark again over his seven-year career.

Fournette’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reinvigorated his career narrative, largely due to the team’s Super Bowl run in 2020, but he still showed inconsistent production on a per-game basis. While “Playoff Lenny” became a popular moniker for his postseason contributions, his actual playoff stats (he averaged over 4.0 yards per carry in just one of his four seasons in the playoffs) are definitely lacking.

20. Troy Aikman, QB

Here’s another prime example of a QB’s success being largely attributed to the strength of his supporting cast. With the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s, Troy Aikman played on a team that boasted Hall of Fame talents such as Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin, as well as a dominant offensive line, which allowed him to thrive in a structured and highly favorable environment. While Aikman won three Super Bowl titles with the Cowboys (1993, 1994, and 1996), his individual statistics do not stand out compared to other top quarterbacks of his era.

19. Kenny Golladay, WR

Another player who was once regarded as one of the NFL’s premier receivers, especially considering the work he was doing on the (then) lowly Detroit Lions. But Kenny Golladay‘s reasonably strong second and third years were unable to be replicated after losing Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 — while Golladay simultaneously left for the Daniel Jones-led New York Giants. Golladay did close to nothing at the Giants, despite coming in as a high-priced free agent, managing just 602 receiving yards in two years before getting released in 2023.

18. Jeremy Shockey, TE

Jeremy Shockey is often cited as one of the top TEs of his era, but his reputation as an elite player may overshadow the actual impact he had. His rookie season with the New York Giants in 2002 was highly productive, as he netted 894 receiving yards and earned All-Pro honors. However, Shockey’s production plateaued rather than improved, and he never surpassed his rookie yardage total again in his career. He was also frequently injured, missing significant time across multiple seasons, yet he still garnered extensive media attention and praise that arguably didn’t align with his on-field results. His inability to deliver consistently as a game-changer after his first season is why he lands on this list.

17. Joe Namath, QB

Though he famously led the New York Jets to a victory in the 1969 Super Bowl and made his “guarantee” prior to that win, this achievement alone does not define a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Namath’s career statistics reveal significant struggles, including a 50.1 career completion percentage and 47 more interceptions (220) than touchdowns (173). His career passer rating of 65.5 is also notably low, especially when compared to other Hall of Fame QBs.

Although his knee injuries were serious and affected his mobility — check out the knee brace he played with — more than anything, Namath’s playing style contributed to inconsistent results. He had four winning seasons over his 13-year career (in which he started more than four games), reflecting a lack of consistent team success. His high number of turnovers also hurt his team’s chances; for example, his 1967 season ended with an astonishing 28 interceptions, and he led the NFL in most INTs thrown four different times.

16. Andre Rison, WR

While former WR Andre Rison had five Pro Bowl appearances and notched several 1,000-yard seasons, his production was highly volatile. According to Pro-Football-Reference, he led the league in touchdowns only once (1993). He was also plagued by inconsistencies in his performances across different teams, having played for seven squads over his NFL career. This transience often hampered his legacy, as he was unable to solidify a significant impact with a single team, which is a factor that diminishes his reputation among all-time greats. Moreover, his career totals, though impressive, don’t compare favorably with other Hall of Fame-caliber receivers.

15. Ken Stabler, QB

Known for his fearless playing style, Ken “The Snake” Stabler brought excitement to the game, to be sure, but his risk-taking approach often led to frequent turnovers. Stabler threw 222 interceptions over his 15-year career, finishing with a TD-to-INT ratio of 194-222, which places him among the lowest ratios for quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame.

His career passer rating of 75.3 is modest by HoF standards, suggesting his achievements might not fully justify his inclusion among the elite. By comparison, contemporaries like Roger Staubach and Fran Tarkenton boasted more consistent stats and better efficiency. While he did lead the Raiders to a Super Bowl victory in 1977, his induction into the Hall in 2016 stirred debate precisely because his numbers fall short compared to other HoF QBs and some of his own era.

14. Golden Tate, WR

Wide receiver Golden Tate’s best seasons came with the Detroit Lions after his time with the Seattle Seahawks, where he benefited from a high-volume passing offense led by Matthew Stafford. However, even with Detroit, Tate’s role was more that of a possession receiver rather than a go-to playmaker, and his production dropped significantly after he left the Lions. His time with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants highlighted his limitations, as he struggled to adjust and failed to produce at a high level consistently. He averaged over 1,000 yards just three times over his 11 years in the league, and his 11.9 yards-per-catch average is underwhelming.

13. Keyshawn Johnson, WR

The last wide receiver to be selected first in an NFL draft. When Keyshawn Johnson received this honor back in 1996, it was expected that he become a Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald-esque generational player — fairly or not. Instead, he became a very competent but not elite wideout who ended up bouncing around in a Brandin Cooks manner from team to team, winning the 2003 Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along the way. Yet he is still considered by many — and was more so at the time — put unduly into the upper echelon of pass catchers that he was ultimately not a part of.

12. Jimmy Graham, TE

Another receiving specialist tight end who fans seem to believe is somehow one of the greatest to ever do it. Graham’s later-career route running is second perhaps only to Travis Kelce in the past decade of tight-end play in the NFL, but big receiving numbers in New Orleans and one big year in Seattle do not elevate one to the peak of the tight-end history books. Particularly in an offense containing future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees and QB guru Sean Payton. A historic red zone target, thanks in part to his days as a basketball player, but an ineffective blocker, Graham is an excellent, if one dimensional, non-generational tight end.

11. Drew Bledsoe, QB

From 1993 until 2006, QB Drew Bledsoe started 194 games for the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Bledsoe threw for a lot of yards (44,611), but his effectiveness often lacked the consistency and the adaptability required of an elite quarterback. His career passer rating of 77.1, considerably lower than many of his contemporaries, underscores a longstanding struggle with accuracy and efficiency. His career completion percentage of 57.2% also reveals that his passing style, though visually impressive, didn’t always yield high-percentage plays.

And, fair or not, Bledsoe’s legacy will always be partially inflated by his role as the guy Tom Brady replaced in New England. Bledsoe’s injury in 2001 allowed Brady to step in, ultimately leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl and an era of dominance.

10. Eddie George, RB

Though he accumulated 10,441 rushing yards over his nine-season career, Eddie George lands on our most overrated list. First off, George’s YPC average is a glaring issue. The former Tennessee Titans standout posted a career YPC of just 3.6, a number that lags behind many elite backs of his era. By comparison, former New England Patriots RB Curtis Martin maintained a YPC average of over 4.0 over his career.

Additionally, George’s longevity can be credited as a primary reason for his inflated career numbers. While his durability was impressive, as he started 128 consecutive games, his volume of carries arguably boosted his total yardage without demonstrating a high level of effectiveness. In fact, George never led the league in rushing and only averaged more than 4.0 YPC in two seasons.

9. Dan Fouts, QB

Over his 15-year career with the then-San Diego Chargers, Dan Fouts threw for over 43,000 yards, showcasing a big arm. But in big games, his arm seemed much smaller. Fouts played in 10 playoff games, winning just three of them, with a playoff passer rating of 70.0, far below his regular-season average of 80.2. Additionally, while he threw for over 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons, his stats may be a bit padded.

The Chargers’ “Air Coryell” offense, which emphasized deep, vertical passing and dynamic receiver routes, allowed Fouts to pile up yardage in ways few quarterbacks of his era could. But he also threw 242 interceptions over his career, averaging nearly 1.5 interceptions per game, which is high compared to other notable quarterbacks of his era.

8. Alshon Jeffrey, WR

A player who will always have a small place in the heart of Philadelphia Eagles fans for his role in garnering the team’s first ever Lombardi Trophy in the 2019 Super Bowl. And despite being the supposed WR No. 1 for that 2017 championship winning team, Alshon Jeffrey managed less than 800 yards receiving. And despite this somewhat mediocre production, Jeffrey still managed to receive a four-year contract extension mid-season to the tune of $52 million; a substantially larger contract than it is seven years later. Jeffrey’s strong early years never managed to develop into consistent, No. 1 receiver production, despite a contemporary public and league wide perception to the contrary.

7. Herschel Walker, RB

After a dominant college career at Georgia, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1982, Herschel Walker was expected to be a transformative player in the NFL. That didn’t happen. Across his 12-year NFL career, Walker recorded only two 1,000-yard rushing seasons (1988 and 1992). He started his career in 1986 with the Dallas Cowboys, and while he showed flashes of talent, he lacked the sustained elite production seen in other top-tier running backs.

Despite his reputation as a dynamic rusher, his career rushing total stands at 8,225 yards with an average of 4.2 yards per carry, which ranks him well below the efficiency of other backs from his era, such as Barry Sanders, who averaged 5.0 yards per carry over his career.

6. Brett Favre, QB

Brett Favre is often considered one of the NFL’s legendary quarterbacks due to his ironman streak, strong arm and passionate play style. However, the former Green Bay Packers star’s on-field decision-making and high turnover rate have led some analysts to view him as one of the most overrated quarterbacks in NFL history. Favre holds the record for the most interceptions thrown in a career with 336 — 59 more than the next closest player.

Statistically, he was often outperformed by contemporaries such as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in terms of efficiency and decision-making. Furthermore, when advanced metrics like passer rating and interception percentage are considered, Favre falls short of many of his peers.

5. Tony Romo, QB

While Tony Romo boasts impressive career stats, including a franchise-leading 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys, his career is often marred by critical late-game errors. Romo’s inability to secure key victories in the playoffs despite the Cowboys’ talent-rich rosters and his own statistical achievements suggests he fell short in elevating his team when it mattered most.

Take his infamous botched hold against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2006 Wild Card game, for example. Fair or not, that play helped cement a narrative of underachievement that critics argue overshadows his regular-season contributions. A four-time Pro Bowler, Romo rarely succeeded against elite competition, especially when the stakes were highest. In his career, Romo went 2-4 in playoff games, never making it past the NFC Championship.

4. Bob Griese, QB

Bob Griese is often regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of his era, primarily due to his role in leading the Miami Dolphins to two consecutive Super Bowl titles, including the team’s famed 1972 undefeated season. But during that historic 1972 season, Griese played in only six games due to injury, with backup Earl Morrall effectively guiding the team, making Griese’s role that year a tad overblown.

His numbers also aren’t the stuff legends are made of. Griese’s statistics, especially in the context of the modern passing game, are relatively modest. For instance, he threw for just 25,092 yards and 192 touchdowns over his 14-year career, numbers that are not impressive when compared to other Hall of Fame signal-callers.

3. Dez Bryant, WR

Dez Bryant had some high level production from 2012-2014 under former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. But the way in which Bryant was spoken about in the category of some of the top top receivers of the time (and in league history) reeks of classic “Cowboy-flation.” Bryant’s temperamental nature and various off-the-field issues often caused team-wide distractions; and while he was certainly a force to be reckoned with at the time, he never earned the kind of plaudits he received.

2. Le’Veon Bell, RB

While he initially dazzled with the Pittsburgh Steelers, amassing over 1,200 rushing yards in three of his first five seasons and earning two All-Pro selections, running back Le’Veon Bell’s career trajectory took a sharp downturn after he sat out the 2018 season over a contract dispute. When he returned to the NFL in 2019 with the New York Jets, his production fell drastically. He ran for just 789 yards on 3.2 yards per carry that year — a far cry from his days in Pittsburgh.

Bell’s attempts to revive his career with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw limited success. In each stint, he never averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry — and he never reached 500 rushing yards in a season again.

1. Eli Manning, QB

Former New York Giants QB Eli Manning gets our top spot for several reasons. Manning led the league in interceptions three times (2007, 2010, 2013), which impacted the team’s success in regular seasons. Over his 16-year career, Manning amassed a 117-117 record, which indicates that he was just as likely to lose games as he was to win them.

Unlike truly elite quarterbacks who consistently elevate their teams, Manning struggled to bring the Giants consistent success outside of his Super Bowl-winning seasons. About those two Super Bowl rings — in both wins, Manning benefitted from elite defensive performances, along with one of the best catches in Super Bowl history. Thus, it’s fair to suggest that his two rings do not necessarily reflect his performance, but rather the incredible play of his teammates.