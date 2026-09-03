Cardinals Legend Sends Warning Over Michael Wilson Extension Talks

The Michael Wilson contract extension talks have been one of the biggest player storylines for the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. Cardinals legend Adrian Wilson decided to share his two cents on the topic.

The legendary safety and 2015 Ring of Honor inductee published a nine-post thread on X on the Michael Wilson extension talks. He cautions the team about overpaying the fourth-year receiver and just letting him play out the final season of his rookie contract.

For much of the offseason, the Cardinals and Wilson haven’t been close in extension talks. While the team is gaining movement on talks, the question is what it will look like when they cross the finish line.

Adrian Wilson Cautions Cardinals Over Overpaying Michael Wilson

The Cardinals’ legendary safety described Michael Wilson as a high-value No. 2 target behind All-Pro tight end Trey McBride. Additionally, the potential situation with third-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. comes to mind.

The other concern is what Wilson’s production will look like when both he and Harrison are healthy. In the five games that Harrison was inactive last season, Wilson’s stat lines were the following.

Week 11: 18 targets, 15 catches, 185 yards

Week 12: 15 targets, 10 catches, 115 yards

Week 14: 16 targets, 11 catches, 142 yards, 2 touchdowns

Week 15: 11 targets, 5 catches, 54 yards, 1 touchdown

Week 18: 8 targets, 5 catches, 99 yards, 1 touchdown

In the one game that Harrison was healthy, his production dropped to three catches for 36 yards on seven targets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wilson’s top four games in receiving yards were with him being the clear No. 2 target after McBride.

“You can’t pay Michael Wilson 20+ plus million while having thoughts about Marvin Harrison being your true #1 on the O/S. Just doesn’t make you feel good as a front office. No offense to Michael Wilson it’s just true,” posted Wilson.

If Harrison has the third-year leap that the Cardinals hope for, his contract then becomes another issue to address. The team will have $121.9 million in cap space in the 2027 offseason, according to overthecap.com. With that much space, it will feel like a failure if a deal doesn’t get done for both Wilson and Harrison.

In addition to Harrison, the Cardinals also have to worry about extending left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. next offseason. While his fifth-year option has already been picked up, the 25-year-old will likely want a new deal done.

That $121.9 million can quickly be swallowed up between Wilson, Harrison, and Johnson if the Cardinals aren’t careful.

Adrian Wilson Cites Anquan Boldin Example

Adrian Wilson cited examples from his own tenure with the Cardinals. The two players he explicitly mentioned were Anquan Boldin and Antrelle Rolle, who both moved on after the 2009 season when the team couldn’t agree to extensions.

Boldin was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, and Rolle signed with the New York Giants in free agency.

“Reminds me of Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald having contract conversations and at the end of the day Anquan was the freaking dude but Fitz had already resigned to a damn near fully guaranteed contract,” posted Wilson.

“So what was the team to do if it couldn’t get to the number that Q wanted. It’s just so hard to juggle those numbers at one position. Same thing happened with Antrel Rolle and myself. He ended up going to the Giants because the numbers just didn’t align.”

Wilson signed a five-year, $39 million extension with the Cardinals before the 2009 season.

Wilson also cited the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals decided to pay both Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, which took away resources from their defense. Cincinnati has missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.