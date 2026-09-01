Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur Gives Sobering Assessment on 2026 Schedule

It’s no secret that the Arizona Cardinals are entering the 2026 regular season with lessened expectations.
The Cardinals’ 17-game regular season opens on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers. It also opens with Arizona as literal underdogs in all 17 games.
Arizona’s first-year head coach Mike LaFleur put his thoughts on the scheduling situation in relation to expectations out there during his Tuesday morning press conference.
Read more on LaFleur’s statement below.
Arizona Head Coach Using Schedule as Motivation
Arizona’s scheduling structure – 17 games with zero primetime slots – is a sobering reminder of how tepid the expectations are.
LaFluer, 38, is using what is seemingly an indictment as motivation for the year ahead.
Via Theo Mackie (Arizona Republic).
Cardinals’ 2026 Fate Likely Rests in Offense
Arizona’s defense is a work in progress heading into 2026. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is working with some talent, but the unit has a long way to go.
This means the onus is going to be on the offense to perform, in large part due to the promising personnel. Arizona’s array of quarterbacks are proving to be effective at distributing the ball at the very least.
Tight end Trey McBride is the lone player that is heading into the season as a perceived top player in the NFL (ESPN). The record-setting pass catcher is the only player at the position in league history to record consecutive 100 reception seasons. McBride alone is a reason for fans to tune into Arizona football.
Beyond the quarterback room and McBride is running back Jeremiyah Love, who is entering the year with high expectations. The 21-year old rookie is expecting to be a major box office draw with real dual threat capabilities.
The offensive line is heading into the 17-game season as being overlooked as well. Isaac Seumalo, Hjalte Froholdt, and Paris Johnson Jr. are all foundational pieces to move the offense forward. While Arizona has a great distance to go to reach contention, the offense should be a reason why the 2026 season is an entertaining one.
In the meantime, Arizona is continuing to prepare for the season ahead. Stay tuned for updates on standouts such as Jeremiyah Love, as well as Carson Beck in the near future.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur Gives Sobering Assessment on 2026 Schedule