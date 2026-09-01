Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur Gives Sobering Assessment on 2026 Schedule

It’s no secret that the Arizona Cardinals are entering the 2026 regular season with lessened expectations.

The Cardinals’ 17-game regular season opens on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers. It also opens with Arizona as literal underdogs in all 17 games.

Arizona’s first-year head coach Mike LaFleur put his thoughts on the scheduling situation in relation to expectations out there during his Tuesday morning press conference.

Read more on LaFleur’s statement below.

Arizona Head Coach Using Schedule as Motivation

Arizona’s scheduling structure – 17 games with zero primetime slots – is a sobering reminder of how tepid the expectations are.

LaFluer, 38, is using what is seemingly an indictment as motivation for the year ahead.

Via Theo Mackie (Arizona Republic).

“We play 17 Sundays in the daytime and I think we all understand why. If we want to play in those primetime slots and on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Netflix and all those things, we’ve gotta go earn those spots.” Arizona is heading into week one as a significant underdog against the Chargers, and the early portion of the campaign doesn’t ease up on them. Arizona is also going to take on the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks (both times), as well as the Denver Broncos in the first half of the season.

The premier opponents should open the door for primetime games. Unfortunately, Arizona entering each game as a perceived underdog prevents them from playing in front of a national audience.