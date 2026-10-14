Arizona Cardinals Make Shocking Pick in New 2027 NFL Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals are in a curious position approaching the midpoint of the 2026 season.

Arizona stands at 1-4, with a pair of blowout losses at home making up those defeats. The tepid start to the season – along with the perilous schedule moving forward – point towards the Cardinals owning a premium draft pick come April.

What exactly will general manager Monti Ossenfort do if he has the opportunity to make the pick?

Cardinals Make Shock Decision in New NFL Mock Draft

The Cardinals are on track to own a top 10 pick next spring. Pro Football Focus currently has Arizona picking sixth – having them take an unconventional path with the selection.

One would think that Arizona would take a quarterback in this position. The counter here?

Colin Simmons, the star EDGE hailing from the Texas Longhorns.

“The Cardinals could look to address the quarterback position here, and I’m intrigued to see whether they give Carson Beck an extended run later in the season to evaluate what they have in him. However, the opportunity to land one of the best defensive players in the draft is also tempting. Simmons has earned a 90.6 PFF pass-rush grade through the first five games and looks well on his way to another double-digit sack season.”

These are incredibly valid points. The quarterback question will be discussed shortly, but the opportunity to pick up a foundational pass rusher is difficult to pass up.

Simmons, 20, has been one of the elite players in college football since his debut season in 2024. His presence would also serve as a major boost under the premise of Josh Sweat’s uncertain future with the organization. This also gifts the Cardinals with a true blue-chip piece to build around within a defense that lacks a definitive direction.

Despite the potential to draft an elite pass rusher, there will remain calls to go all-in on offense. Read more about this debate below.

Why Quarterback, Receiver Questions Will Remain For Arizona

There’s little doubt that Beck will receive several starts to prove himself over the rest of the 2026 season. Even if Beck does prove himself, that doesn’t absolve the need for another QB, especially considering Jacoby Brissett is unlikely to be with the Cardinals next season.

Potential options on the board are plentiful. The prospects at pick six could include CJ Carr, Austin Simmons, Trinidad Chambliss, and Darian Mensah. Each present different skills/upside that make them intriguing to kick the tires on. Mensah in particular makes sense here, as the Miami QB displays elite ball placement that would work seamlessly with the skill position groups in Arizona.

The same goes for the wide receiver position. Moving on from Marvin Harrison Jr. opens the door to draft a cost-controllable talent alongside Michael Wilson. Indiana’s Charlie Becker and Texas’ Cam Coleman are premier options here, although recent history raise concerns.

Questions also arise as to who is making the pick for Arizona. Ossenfort is possibly on the hot seat at the moment behind posting a 16-40 record in year four in charge of the roster. Does moving on from Ossenfort and hiring a new voice change how Arizona might approach the draft?

This is certainly a possibility to examine, as a new GM might prioritize different things than Ossenfort does.

Until then, the Cardinals try to climb through an uneven 2026 season. The next challenge on deck is the Los Angeles Rams in a road battle on Sunday afternoon.