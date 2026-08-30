Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko’s Fate Revealed Amid Roster Cutdown

Cutdown day is officially on the downswing for the Arizona Cardinals.

The 6:00 P.M. EST deadline for Arizona to dwindle the roster down to 53 players is in the rearview. Read more on the roster cutdown tracker here.

While some names are still in the dark, others are revealing themselves. Among those names is wide receiver Simi Fehoko, who went into the final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers firmly on the roster bubble.

Well, Fehoko’s fate is now out in the open. Read more on Arizona’s decision on his fate below.

Arizona Makes Decision on Fehoko

Phoenix-based insider John Gambadoro played a role in confirming that the 2021 fifth-round draft pick is indeed making the final cut on the roster.

Fehoko, 28, is now with his fourth NFL team in Arizona. The Stanford alum is coming off of an eight-game 2025 campaign with the Cardinals that was cut short due to a myriad of serious injuries. The receiver is quickly becoming a fan favorite by virtue of the extreme toughness, but was facing an uphill climb at the opening of training camp.

Arizona’s receiver room already boasts Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Kendrick Bourne. Add fifth-round draft pick Reggie Virgil (Texas Tech) into the fold, and this race became even more challenging for the Utah native.

Fehoko’s four-touchdown showing in preseason play (two against Green Bay on Friday) seems to be enough to silence any doubt. He now joins a group that is extremely promising heading into the season opener.

Note: Arizona also let go of receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Tre Wallace, per official team release.

Cardinals’ Wide Receiver Outlook Following Cuts

It appears as if Fehoko’s performance cost one of the cornerbacks their spot on the roster, as Arizona is keeping seven receivers and only five at the corner spot.

This is an interesting predicament for head coach Mike LaFleur and the offensive coaching staff. Wilson, Harrison Jr., and Bourne will be the three starting players. This means that Virgil, Jalen Brooks, Devin Duvernay, and Fehoko will compete for valuable reserve reps. Virgil is likely the most promising long-term, but drop issues in preseason might cost him early in the year. Duvernay is likely gunning for an expansive role on special teams.

This leaves Fehoko and Brooks as the potential top candidates to receive the most backup reps. Both put together impressive stretches during both training camp and preseason play. This makes the decision behind who sees the field on a more regular basis all the more challenging.

There is a world in which Fehoko did separate himself in this battle, however. The 6’4″ wideout is a bigger frame in comparison to Brooks. His four-touchdown preseason also gives Arizona’s staff a reason to believe that there is real promise in his game.

Perhaps most important is Fehoko’s willingness to play special teams. His ability to be a special teamer and receiver is one that is incredibly tantalizing for the franchise.

Arizona begins the season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13.