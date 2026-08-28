Arizona Cardinals Wide Receivers Showing Great Deal of Promise Behind Michael Wilson

The Arizona Cardinals are entering into the final game of the 2026 preseason slate tonight.

Friday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers is the segue into regular season play. It’s also the last chance to figure out definitive roster kinks, including figuring out when RB Jeremiyah Love returns.

In a roster that is facing numerous questions, wide receiver isn’t one of those. Read more as to why the wideout spot is one of the most secure on Arizona’s roster below.

Arizona’s Status at WR Fueled by Michael Wilson

Some are discounting the talent that Arizona possesses at the wide receiver position.

Not Jared Dubin of CBS Sports – who ranks the core as the 17th best in the NFL heading into week one. Two standouts are explicitly in the fold behind the reasoning as to why they are so high.

“Michael Wilson essentially turned into Randy Moss down the stretch of last season, though some of the volume he sucked up obviously came as a result of Marvin Harrison Jr. being out with an injury. Still, he flashed high-level talent, and we’re betting that Harrison can bounce back from his down second season because the long view of his talent is still strong and the offense should better suit his skill set.”

Wilson, 26, is coming off of a true breakout campaign for Arizona in 2025. The Stanford product came into the league as a proverbial “sleeper” – finally backing up the notion last season. The 6’2″ receiver is building off of a 1,000 yard season – with 51 first downs, 273 yards after the catch, and only a singular drop accompanying the impressive mark ( Pro Football Reference ).

Wilson’s ability to find open pockets in zone coverage, come up with catches in traffic, and ability to gain YAC are just three reasons to be bullish on the fourth-year rising star. Beyond this, Wilson is a more-than-willing run blocker, which earns favor in his case.

Cardinals Banking on Marvin Harrison Jr., Others to Show Growth

It’s no secret that Harrison is coming off of a pair of disappointing seasons to start his career. A combination of piling up injuries, drops, and not consistently creating separation are leading directly into the high-pressure season that Harrison faces.

However, the coaching Harrison is receiving is a reason for Arizona to instantly feel more confident. Petzing became infamous for running a horizontally-focused offense that rarely employed pre-snap motion. None of this is directly beneficial to Harrison’s personal strengths.

Incoming head coach Mike LaFleur is bringing in many of the same principles the Cardinals‘ offense previously held. The 39-year old head coach is also going to be unapologetic in adjusting when necessary.

Expect Harrison Jr. to see much more pre-snap motion to create mismatches for the 2023 fourth overall pick. Also expect to see a more consistent rapport with starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Harrison is in the best position to succeed in his early career due to both of these factors.

Beyond the two focuses is first-year Cardinal Kendrick Bourne. Arizona is employing a WR3 that averages 13 yards per reception for his career, which isn’t unwelcome. Texas Tech alum Reggie Virgil is an intriguing fifth-round pick in April as well. There is real potential for Virgil to become something real over time.

All in all, Arizona’s wide receiver core has real promise to grow into one of the best units in the NFL in the near future.

The first opportunity to see Wilson and Harrison back in regular season action is on September 13.