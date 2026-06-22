Arizona Cardinals Star Named Most Underrated Wide Receiver in NFL

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson is coming off of a very solid 2025 campaign in which he tallied 126 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

But despite his productive play, Wilson remains relatively unknown outside of Arizona. But with a productive 2026 season, that could quickly change. For now though, Wilson is viewed as underrated.

Michael Wilson Named Most Underrated Receiver in Entire NFL Ahead of 2026 Season

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox ranked the seven most underrated wide receivers in the NFL heading into the ’26 season and Wilson topped the list.

“Michael Wilson was arguably the breakout receiver of 2025. The Arizona Cardinals pass-catcher had a slow start to the year but soared after Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback and added some punch to the passing game. … Wilson doesn’t possess elite speed (4.58), but he’s quick enough, has strong route skills, and can beat opposing defenders with play strength and size (6’2″, 213 lbs). In other words, he just might be the go-to No. 1 receiver that Arizona thought it was getting in Harrison,” Knox wrote.

“It’s unclear how Arizona’s QB situations will look this season with Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and rookie Carson Beck serving as the team’s top options. If the Cardinals find QB stability, though, Mike LaFleur’s offense should give Wilson the opportunity for another significant jump.”

Wilson will look to build off of the momentum that he established last season in 2026.

This story will be updated.