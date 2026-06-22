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Arizona Cardinals Star Named Most Underrated Wide Receiver in NFL

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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 24: Wide receiver Michael Wilson #14 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 28-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson is coming off of a very solid 2025 campaign in which he tallied 126 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

But despite his productive play, Wilson remains relatively unknown outside of Arizona. But with a productive 2026 season, that could quickly change. For now though, Wilson is viewed as underrated.

Michael Wilson Named Most Underrated Receiver in Entire NFL Ahead of 2026 Season

Michael Wilson

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 29: Wide receiver Michael Wilson #14 of the Arizona Cardinals attempts to catch a pass ahead of Emmanuel Forbes Jr. #13 of the Washington Commanders during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Commanders defeated the Cardinals 42-14. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox ranked the seven most underrated wide receivers in the NFL heading into the ’26 season and Wilson topped the list.

“Michael Wilson was arguably the breakout receiver of 2025. The Arizona Cardinals pass-catcher had a slow start to the year but soared after Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback and added some punch to the passing game. … Wilson doesn’t possess elite speed (4.58), but he’s quick enough, has strong route skills, and can beat opposing defenders with play strength and size (6’2″, 213 lbs). In other words, he just might be the go-to No. 1 receiver that Arizona thought it was getting in Harrison,” Knox wrote.

“It’s unclear how Arizona’s QB situations will look this season with Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and rookie Carson Beck serving as the team’s top options. If the Cardinals find QB stability, though, Mike LaFleur’s offense should give Wilson the opportunity for another significant jump.”

Wilson will look to build off of the momentum that he established last season in 2026.

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Arizona Cardinals Star Named Most Underrated Wide Receiver in NFL

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