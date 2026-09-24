Arizona Cardinals Starter Makes Surprise Appearance on Wednesday Injury Report

Week three preparations are currently underway for the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona is coming off of a disappointing effort in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in week two. Still, optimism remains that the team can give the San Francisco 49ers fits this coming Sunday.

Part of these efforts are working players back into the lineup from injuries. While a majority of Wednesday’s injury report is littering with regular fixtures this season, there was a surprise addition.

Surprise Name Added to Cardinals’ Injury Report

The biggest shock in Arizona’s official injury report is that starting C Hjalte Froholdt is on the report.

Froholdt is practicing in a limited capacity due to a knee injury as of Wednesday afternoon. Being a limited participant in practice is obviously a more ideal situation in comparison to not practicing at all. However, this is a status that should be a focus as the week progresses.

Beyond Froholdt is a relatively lengthy list.

Did Not Practice

Limited Practice

None of these names are exactly surprises, as Lopez, Melton, and Taylor-Demerson are all multi-week names on the report. It will be fascinating to monitor Melton and Taylor-Demerson, who are now facing new ailments – per the report.

In some positive news, Williams is inching closer to returning to action. The last several months have lent a long path in regards to a return for the cornerback. This months-long process seems to be coming to a full head, with a return imminent for the slot corner.

In more positive news, Jacoby Brissett was a full participant in practice, despite facing a hip injury. This puts the 33-year-old on track to start this week.

What Developments Mean for Arizona This Week, Beyond

The clearest focus for the Cardinals over the rest of the season is the cornerback position. This comes as starting CB Will Johnson is on IR, and has a strong chance to miss the rest of the season. Melton being on the injury report isn’t helpful, either. The compounding stress on the room places more responsibility on Denzel Burke, Kei’Trel Clark, and even Starling Thomas.

Even through the challenges, there is reason to be optimistic for Burke in particular. As for the week at hand, the Cardinals simply cannot afford for Froholdt to miss this game. The 49ers defensive line isn’t quite as strong as typical, but not having a reliable center in fold is setting the offense up in a hostile environment.

The absences of Sweat and Seumalo shouldn’t be too concerning in opposition of those above. It seems as if Sweat is receiving veteran days off each Wednesday. This seems to be the case for Seumalo as well, with the guard also coming off of a shoulder injury.