Cardinals Elevate Cornerback From Practice Squad Amid Garrett Williams Injury News

The Arizona Cardinals will elevate one player from their practice squad ahead of their Week 1 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro reports that cornerback Kalen King will be added to the active roster.

The Cardinals have already ruled out three players against the Chargers. One of them was cornerback Garrett Williams, who was a late-week scratch. Williams had been recovering from an Achilles injury suffered late in the 2025 season.

King, 23, was a former seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2024. He came to the Cardinals when they signed him off the Carolina Panthers‘ practice squad two days after Williams’ season-ending injury.

With the Cardinals being conservative with Williams’ ramp-up to game action, King will get another opportunity to play. Considering his elevation, the 23-year-old should be active against the Chargers.

Cardinals Elevate CB Kalen King from Practice Squad

Arizona, like all 32 NFL teams, could make up to two standard elevations from their practice squad for each week. Each player can get up to three elevations per season before needing to be signed to the 53-man roster to play.

This will be Kalen King’s first elevation from the practice squad. King will suit up against the Chargers. The day after the game, he’ll revert to the practice squad. No additional roster moves will be necessary.

So the Cardinals will go into their game against the Chargers with Will Johnson, Denzel Burke, and Max Melton as the starting cornerbacks. Kei’Trel Clark and Kalen King will serve as backups.

Garrett Williams was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on August 20. Williams was a limited participant in all three practices leading up to the Chargers game, but the coaching staff will rest him for Week 1.

Assuming he practices for another week, he’ll be another late-week decision heading into their Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

What the Practice Squad Elevation Means for the Cardinals

While the cornerback room is mostly affected by this news, the fact that Kalen King is the only elevation is showing a lot of trust at other positions.

At running back, it likely indicates there will be no additional restrictions on former No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love. The Cardinals will carry all three running backs on the roster, including Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight. All three backs are expected to get some touches in this game.

The Cardinals will go into this game against the Chargers with only one backup interior offensive lineman, Hayden Connor. Fourth-year offensive lineman Jon Gaines II will get the start at right guard with Isaiah Adams ruled out.

Arizona had two offensive linemen on the practice squad: Matt Pryor and Demontrey Jacobs. Pryor started 15 games at right guard just two seasons ago with the Chicago Bears.