Cardinals’ Final 8 Games Will Determine the Franchise’s Future

Everything came crashing down for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, just as the season was on the upswing.

Arizona (3-6) was heading into the final eight games of the season with true optimism. Games against opponents such as the New York Jets elicited much confidence that the team could build a great deal of momentum into the 2027 season.

The excitement quickly became dread. This is due to the season-ending injury to WR Michael Wilson and trade deadline uncertainty surrounding two key defensive pieces.

Rookie QB Carson Beck will receive an extended audition despite the losses in a lone bright spot at the moment. Read more below on how the final eight games can drastically shape the Cardinals‘ organization moving forward.

Cardinals Facing Quarterback Predicament Well Before 2027 Draft

Beck is nearing the point of no return when it comes to his future prospects in Arizona. The 65th overall pick in April’s draft has many fans within the building, but the prevailing thought has been that the Cardinals won’t pass on an elite quarterback prospect in 2027.

Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State), CJ Carr (Notre Dame), and Darian Mensah (Miami) all loom large. As a matter of fact, Mensah is attainable for the Cardinals in their current draft slot.

This creates a predicament for incumbent general manager Monti Ossenfort months in advance.

How will Arizona be able to generate a fair evaluation of Beck during this time? Beck’s three receivers currently stand as Semi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil, and Devin Duvernay, all while sitting behind a makeshift offensive line.

Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew were struggling to push the ball vertically with Wilson in the fold. How will Beck be able to with much less support?

Many Factors Come Into fold For Arizona Ahead of Draft

The first factor that comes into play for the Cardinals’ decision makers rests in how they evaluate Beck. Will the rookie need to perform at a level that 2020 Justin Herbert did to firmly stay in the QB1 position? Would performing in a similar fashion to Tyler Shough just last season justify this?

In another twist, it may not matter. If the Cardinals can get one of Mestemaker, Mensah, or Carr it might be a no-brainer for the franchise. On the flip side of this, the presence of prospects such as WR Charlie Becker and EDGE Dylan Stewart could tempt the front office to pass on a top quarterback.

There are multiple moving parts that make the current direction nearly impossible to pinpoint. This makes the final games of the season all the more crucial. The Cardinals’ final record in 2026 (draft placement), Beck’s performance in his audition, and whether Ossenfort retains his job or not will all determine what direction the team winds up in.

It seems as if Beck will receive his first chance in an incredibly brutal setup. Arizona is taking on Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, and a ferocious defensive line of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.