One former Arizona Cardinals draft pick may have completely fallen out of favor amidst a diminishing role with the defense.

Garrett Williams has seen his snap counts rapidly decline.

On Nov. 9, Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com wrote:

“…after playing just eight defensive snaps in a win over Dallas, Williams was down to one defensive snap on Sunday in Seattle. The Cardinals instead are leaning into Kalen King, who was officially listed with 28 snaps against the Seahawks.”

Following Arizona’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, Urban wrote that Williams, “…didn’t play a defensive snap for the first time in his career.”

Garrett Williams’ Defensive Playing Time Continues To Shrink

Williams burst onto the scene midway through the 2023 season, and he showed promise. Over his first two seasons, Williams allowed 53 completions on 89 targets, good for just a 59.6 completion percentage. He picked off three passes, allowed 9.3 yards per completion, 5.5 yards per target, four touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 75.6.

For a minute, Williams looked like a long-term contributor in the desert. The last season and a half couldn’t have gone more differently.

Williams has since allowed 37 completions on 50 attempts for a 74.0 completion percentage. He has allowed 11.8 yards per completion, 8.7 yards per target, six touchdown catches, and a quarterback rating of 131.2.

While Arizona’s defense has been far from perfect or even halfway decent, Williams is a seasoned veteran expected to contribute more. At this point in the season, Arizona’s coaching staff is making some necessary changes, giving more playing time to players it feels deserve more of a look in the season’s final two months.

While the Cardinals’ coaching staff likely hasn’t lost complete faith in Williams, his diminishing snap count totals aren’t promising. Unless Williams takes advantage of any other opportunity he may get in a game, his chances of becoming a major contributor again are growing slim.

Cardinals Defense Remains Full Of Question Marks

Little has gone right, and a whole lot has gone wrong for Arizona’s defense throughout 2026. Heading into Week 11, they have allowed 5.7 yards per play, per Pro-Football-Reference. That is tied for the sixth-highest number in the NFL.

Arizona is tied with the Las Vegas Raiders with 22 touchdowns allowed through the air. They are also tied for the third-highest with 7.1 net yards gained per pass attempt. The unit has also allowed 28.9 points per game, putting them on pace to allow 491 points this season.

With so many question marks facing Arizona, the Cardinals must take these final seven weeks to separate those who have shown a few flashes of brilliance from those who haven’t. That number is few. But if players like Williams haven’t, and if someone like Kalen King has, then King deserves to see the field more often.

The same would go for other areas in the secondary, at linebacker, and on the defensive line. While the Cardinals remain at least an offseason from boasting a viable defense, looking for answers in Nov. 2026 means a less painful 2027 offseason. They should find a few of those answers now and at least build a foundation.