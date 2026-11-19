The Arizona Cardinals will be looking for playmakers throughout their last seven games of the 2026 season. One linebacker may be one of them.

Per Darren Urban of AZ Cardinals.com, “[Cody] Simon has been getting more playing time on defense since Week 6, mostly taking snaps from Jack Gibbens (who had a season-low 47 percent on Sunday.)”

Urban also noted, “…Simon playing a season-high 40 snaps against the Rams.”

That could make Simon a player to watch in the final two months of Arizona’s 2026 campaign. Simon deserves a chance to become a regular part of the Cardinals’ defense, considering his general statistics during his rookie season in 2025 weren’t bad.

Simon recorded 76 tackles, a forced fumble, 0.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit in 2025. He hasn’t gotten the same opportunities this season, which has resulted in just 24 tackles and a forced fumble. That said, he recorded an interception in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Cody Simon Is Earning More Opportunities In Cardinals Defense

Simon’s advanced statistics are also trending upward. In 2025, he allowed 259 passing yards and a touchdown when targeted. He finished the season allowing a quarterback rating of 93.4. Simon also missed 13 tackles, with a missed tackle rate of 14.6 percent.

It was clear Simon was going through a few growing pains in the NFL. That hasn’t been as much the case in 2026.

While Simon has allowed eight catches on all eight of his targets before his interception on Sunday, he allowed just 44 passing yards. That has equaled an allowed quarterback rating of 50.0. He also has just one missed tackle, for a missed tackle rate of 4.0 percent.

With Simon’s snap counts increasing as Mike LaFleur begins the evaluation process for 2027, Simon’s increase in snaps is particularly noteworthy. Barring injury, Simon will likely see more snaps over the next seven weeks.

If his 2026 general and advanced statistics continue trending upward, Simon should have a starting position to lose heading into 2027. This is also contingent on Arizona not filling his position with a more established player.

Simon Could Become Part Of Arizona’s Long-Term Plans

One of the biggest opportunities playing for a young team that hasn’t won a lot of games is that it’s much easier to stand out. The more a player stands out, the higher the likelihood that they will find themselves in that team’s long-term plans.

That’s what awaits Simon and every other young player in a Cardinals uniform as their snap counts increase. Arizona may be hard to watch these days, but players like Simon should keep fan interest trending north.

Watching players like Simon will be less about wins and losses, or even whether Arizona keeps games close. Instead, it’s about playing a consistent game, stepping up and making big plays, and staying mistake-free.

That process will be in full force when Arizona squares off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Keep an eye on players like Simon throughout the contest. They will be doing all they can to get the coaching staff to notice them.