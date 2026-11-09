Cardinals’ Gardner Minshew Faces Harsh Reality After QB Shakeup

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew entered Sunday afternoon with elevated expectations, only to be served a reality check.

So much for Jacoby Brissett being the problem. On Sunday, Minshew looked to continue his unexpectedly successful performance for just over a quarter in Week 8. Then, he reminded everybody in the Cardinals fan base what he is: a backup.

Minshew’s first start as a Cardinal could have been worse, but it was one of the most forgettable in recent memory. Minshew finished 21-for-30 for 166 yards and zero touchdowns. He had a respectable 83.5 quarterback rating, but averaged just 5.5 yards per pass attempt.

Minshew also led the Cardinals’ offense to just three points. What’s worse? Arizona’s defense was busy putting up its third-best performance of the season, allowing just 17 points.

Right now, a contingent of fans may be looking fondly on the short-lived Brissett era, saying something like, “At least Jacoby did enough when Arizona’s defense held up its end of the deal.”

No, Brissett never would have beaten Dallas in Week 8, so Minshew more than deserved credit where it was due. But a couple more starts like this, and then it would leave head coach Mike LaFleur with no other option than to start Carson Beck. The same Carson Beck who was active on Sunday.

Gardner Minshew Struggles To Replicate Cowboys Performance

What likely made Minshew so effective against Dallas before falling back to reality against Seattle? Two things.

One, the Cowboys spent the week prepping to face Brissett, not Minshew. When the Cardinals pulled Brissett and put Minshew in, there was a chance he would put up at least solid numbers.

Also, Dallas has the second-worst defense in the NFL after nine games, with Pro-Football-Reference showing them with 3,354 yards allowed. Seattle’s defense is the best in the NFL among teams that have played in at least nine games, with 2,198 yards allowed.

Last Sunday, Minshew wasn’t playing against a championship-caliber defense, but one that could keep the Cowboys out of the playoffs. On Sunday, he played against a defense that is capable of taking its team back to the Super Bowl.

That said, Minshew was never going to be the answer anyway. He factors in best as a journeyman backup and bridge quarterback. That is also his role in Arizona as Beck inches closer to ultimately getting in-game reps.

Cardinals Face New Questions After Jacoby Brissett Trade

Minshew’s performance on Sunday will naturally create more pressure on the Cardinals to start Carson Beck in the near future. Arizona still has another four weeks before their Bye, after which is when Beck may get his chance. They will face two very good football teams in their next two matchups — the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

Supposing Minshew remains the starter in those two matchups, it will be up to him to decide if he’s keeping his starting job going forward. Should Minshew emulate his performances against the Rams and Chiefs, chances will increase of Beck finally getting the starting nod, perhaps before the Bye.

This is all contingent on Minshew starting, and anything can happen between now and then. But it will be a close development to watch.