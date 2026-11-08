Carson Beck Officially Active for Cardinals-Seahawks Showdown

The Arizona Cardinals (3-5) are closing in on an in-division showdown with the 4-4 Seattle Seahawks.

The Sunday afternoon game will go a great distance in deciding the dynamics of the NFC West moving forward. It will also look similar to the first time the teams took one another on in week two, as Sam Darnold is out for Seattle.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, are relatively healthy when considering everything. It also marks the official NFL debut for rookie Carson Beck as Arizona’s backup quarterback.

Cardinals Reveal Inactive Players Against Seahawks

Arizona gave a list of six official inactive players for the contest 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

This of course clears the way for Beck to officially serve as the number two quarterback behind freshly minted starter Gardner Minshew II. The path was clear when a Jacoby Brissett trade to the Baltimore Ravens became the official conclusion of the former starter’s demotion to QB3.

It appears as if it’s only a matter of time before Beck receives his first start, but today won’t be that day. As far as the other inactive players go, the Cardinals are clearly scrambling at the offensive line positions. Williams was serving as the backup left tackle prior to a season-ending injury to Paris Johnson Jr. in week four.

Knight being out hurts Arizona’s running back rotation as well. Knight has been serving as a valuable change-of-pace back, but there’s now a real chance that Tyler Allgeier serves as a workhorse in response.

In another major boost, Walter Nolen III is active for the Arizona defensive line.

How Seattle’s Absences May Impact Arizona

The Seahawks are without multiple key players on Sunday. Among them are Darnold, tackle Charles Cross, guard Quenton Nelson, and defensive tackle Leonard Williams. Cross and Nelson are among the elite at their respective positions.

Each sets the tone for both the pass and run game to settle in, which looms even larger today behind a running back room that is rapidly improving health-wise.

Drew Lock will start for Seattle with Darnold out. The longtime backup found success against the Cardinals in the first matchup, but Arizona’s defense has greatly improved since. In another blow to the Seahawks, receiver Rashid Shaheed will miss the game.

One of the biggest points of concern for Seattle at the moment is over-reliance of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. This injury development doesn’t help the semi-struggling offense out.

As far as the defense goes, Williams is among the elite interior lineman in the league. His absence will be noticeable, but Seattle’s defense is far more likely to pick up slack than the offense.

This matchup is squaring up to be a chess match between Mike Macdonald and Mike LaFleur. Will the first-year Arizona head man gain the upper hand for a second straight week?

The Cardinals and Seahawks are kicking off at 2:25 P.M. MST from Lumen Field in Seattle.