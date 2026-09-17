Arizona Cardinals’ Jeremiyah Love Makes Bold Ankle Recovery Claim Ahead of Week 2

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love is already a foundational piece of the franchise as a rookie.

Love, 21, is coming off of his first NFL regular season game (and touchdown) in Sunday’s win over the L.A. Chargers.

This result is in lieu of recovering from an ankle sprain suffered in preseason play. While Love is coming off of being active on Sunday, speculation arose that he is not fully back from the ailment.

The Notre Dame product spoke on the narratives on Thursday ahead of his home debut for the Cardinals.

Love Speaks on Ankle Recovery on Thursday

The 2026 third overall pick left no uncertain terms about how he is coming back from the ankle sprain (Theo Mackie, AZ Central).

“Going into this next week, it’s all gas, no breaks.”

The setup for Sunday afternoon’s battle is that Love will take a great deal of first/second down situations. This leaves third-down – as well as short-yardage – situations for Tyler Allgeier to tackle. The makeup of this duo is ultimately an ideal one to crack the challenging code that Seattle poses.

Regardless, expect for the rookie to make a major imprint on the flow of the game, especially with a vulnerable Seattle offense in view.