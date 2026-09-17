Arizona Cardinals’ Jeremiyah Love Makes Bold Ankle Recovery Claim Ahead of Week 2

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love is already a foundational piece of the franchise as a rookie.
Love, 21, is coming off of his first NFL regular season game (and touchdown) in Sunday’s win over the L.A. Chargers.
This result is in lieu of recovering from an ankle sprain suffered in preseason play. While Love is coming off of being active on Sunday, speculation arose that he is not fully back from the ailment.
The Notre Dame product spoke on the narratives on Thursday ahead of his home debut for the Cardinals.
Love Speaks on Ankle Recovery on Thursday
The 2026 third overall pick left no uncertain terms about how he is coming back from the ankle sprain (Theo Mackie, AZ Central).
What Rest of Season Entails for Cardinals’ Star
There’s not an incredibly high chance that Love takes over as the definitive “workhorse” back in a traditional sense.
The NFL is still moving away from the “workhorse” archetype in most cases, save for Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens. This is due to a change in running backs’ general compositions, as well as a faster pacing of the game.
Even through this, Love is setting himself up well to garner Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The 6’0″ back is extremely well-rounded as a player. This includes willingness as a run blocker, proficiency as a pass-catcher, and a level of explosiveness that is seldom seen.
Although Arizona is facing an excruciating schedule in the weeks ahead, there will be chances for Love to establish himself as an elite running back. Elite turns for running backs as rookies aren’t unheard of in the modern era. This includes Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, and Jonathan Taylor, two of which are elite players to this day.
This bodes well for Love’s present – and future – with LaFleur being a major winner in Arizona’s decision to draft the Heisman Trophy finalist.
Love’s home debut is this Sunday against the Seahawks. Expect a more Cardinals-heavy crowd relative to expectation following the week one victory.
Arizona Cardinals’ Jeremiyah Love Makes Bold Ankle Recovery Claim Ahead of Week 2