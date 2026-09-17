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Arizona Cardinals’ Jeremiyah Love Makes Bold Ankle Recovery Claim Ahead of Week 2

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Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love
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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame celebrates after being selected third overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love is already a foundational piece of the franchise as a rookie.

Love, 21, is coming off of his first NFL regular season game (and touchdown) in Sunday’s win over the L.A. Chargers.

This result is in lieu of recovering from an ankle sprain suffered in preseason play. While Love is coming off of being active on Sunday, speculation arose that he is not fully back from the ailment.

The Notre Dame product spoke on the narratives on Thursday ahead of his home debut for the Cardinals.

Love Speaks on Ankle Recovery on Thursday

Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love
GettyLove is heading into his second game with the Cardinals.

The 2026 third overall pick left no uncertain terms about how he is coming back from the ankle sprain (Theo Mackie, AZ Central).

“Going into this next week, it’s all gas, no breaks.”
Cardinals’ head coach Mike LaFleur made clear that Tyler Allgeier seeing more snaps than Love week two had more to do with game flow in contrast with the latter recovering from injury. It will certainly be fascinating to see how Love’s snap count takes shape, as the Cardinals are facing an exceptionally physical Seattle Seahawks defense this Sunday.
The setup for Sunday afternoon’s battle is that Love will take a great deal of first/second down situations. This leaves third-down – as well as short-yardage – situations for Tyler Allgeier to tackle. The makeup of this duo is ultimately an ideal one to crack the challenging code that Seattle poses.
Regardless, expect for the rookie to make a major imprint on the flow of the game, especially with a vulnerable Seattle offense in view.

What Rest of Season Entails for Cardinals’ Star

Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love
GettyThe running back is now moving full steam ahead in lieu of injury recovery.

There’s not an incredibly high chance that Love takes over as the definitive “workhorse” back in a traditional sense.

The NFL is still moving away from the “workhorse” archetype in most cases, save for Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens. This is due to a change in running backs’ general compositions, as well as a faster pacing of the game.

Even through this, Love is setting himself up well to garner Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The 6’0″ back is extremely well-rounded as a player. This includes willingness as a run blocker, proficiency as a pass-catcher, and a level of explosiveness that is seldom seen.

Although Arizona is facing an excruciating schedule in the weeks ahead, there will be chances for Love to establish himself as an elite running back. Elite turns for running backs as rookies aren’t unheard of in the modern era. This includes Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, and Jonathan Taylor, two of which are elite players to this day.

This bodes well for Love’s present – and future – with LaFleur being a major winner in Arizona’s decision to draft the Heisman Trophy finalist.

Love’s home debut is this Sunday against the Seahawks. Expect a more Cardinals-heavy crowd relative to expectation following the week one victory.

Kevin Hicks Kevin is a 2024 graduate of Arizona State University. He has over three years of experience in media, having crafted his passion for multiple sports with a polished, distinct storytelling style. More about Kevin Hicks

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Arizona Cardinals’ Jeremiyah Love Makes Bold Ankle Recovery Claim Ahead of Week 2

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