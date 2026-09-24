Cardinals Receive Strong Chiefs Trade Message on Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was supposed to be one of the building blocks of the Arizona Cardinals’ future. Just two games into his third season, however, his future in Arizona is already becoming a legitimate conversation.

Harrison has just one catch for 33 yards on four targets through two games, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported this week that executives around the NFL are wondering whether Arizona could consider trading the former No. 4 overall pick before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Now, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton has named the Kansas City Chiefs as a landing spot for Harrison.

Marvin Harrison Jr. trade buzz grows after quiet Cardinals start

Arizona drafted Harrison fourth overall in 2024, and he responded with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie.

His second season was more uneven. Harrison played 12 games in 2025 and finished with 41 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns.

The start to 2026 has been worse. Harrison caught one pass for 33 yards in Week 1 and was shut out entirely in the Cardinals’ 31-7 loss to Seattle. Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake noted that Harrison has accounted for just 4.6% of the team’s targets through two games.

That usage has become even more notable because Arizona committed to another receiver before the season in Michael Wilson. They signed him to a three-year, $75 million extension earlier this month, locking him up through 2029.

Harrison, meanwhile, becomes eligible for a contract extension after this season. Arizona must also decide next offseason whether to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal for 2028.

Graziano reported that rival executives are watching that situation and questioning whether the Cardinals could eventually decide to move Harrison instead of making another major financial commitment at receiver.

Moton sees Kansas City as one team that should be interested if Arizona gets to that point.

Chiefs named potential Marvin Harrison Jr. trade landing spot

Kansas City has started 2-0, but its passing game has not produced a dominant wide receiver through two weeks.

Rashee Rice has seen eight targets, while Xavier Worthy has caught eight of 13 targets for only 43 yards and one touchdown. Travis Kelce remains a major part of the offense, but he turns 37 in October.

That is where Harrison could fit.

“If Mahomes gets a reliable receiver, he could once again lead the league in multiple passing categories, as he did years ago with Tyreek Hill as his top option,” Moton wrote. “Harrison isn’t in the same receiver mold as Hill, who can terrify defenders with blazing speed, though he can be a viable No. 1 target.”

Moton also pointed to Harrison’s rookie production as evidence that the talent has not disappeared.

“In Kansas City, Harrison would play under renowned play-calling head coach Andy Reid, and he could immediately command a high target share,” Moton wrote.

The Chiefs have already reshaped their offense around Kenneth Walker III, whom they added during the offseason, but a 24-year-old receiver with Harrison’s pedigree would give Mahomes a potential long-term No. 1 target.

For Arizona, that is exactly why any trade decision would be complicated.

Harrison is still young, still under team control and only two games into Mike LaFleur’s first season as head coach. One productive stretch could cool the trade chatter quickly.