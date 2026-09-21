Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Slams Passing Game After Week 2 Struggles

The Arizona Cardinals are now 1-1 on the 2026 season after a 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Cardinals put up a very respectable fight in the first half, with the game going into halftime at a 7-7 tie.

Then, the wheels fell off the vehicle in the second half in what became a lopsided loss.

Read more about what Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur had to say after the loss below.

Cardinals Head Coach Critical of Offensive Effort Following Game

The 39-year-old rookie head coach perfectly summarized the offensive struggles in his post-game press conference (PHNX).

“We didn’t throw the ball for crap.”

The Cardinals and QB Jacoby Brissett got into a groove early on in the game, with a touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game.

Unfortunately, Seattle’s stringent defense made incredible adjustments, and ultimately put the talent gap on full display. The 34-year-old Brissett threw for just 95 yards, including a rough interception with 11:39 remaining in the third frame.

Are these struggles simply the result of playing Seattle’s elite defense, or is this a sign of something more? Take a deeper dive into this conversation below.

Where Arizona’s Offense Goes From Here

Finding a balancing act between pass and run is going to be a major challenge for LaFluer.

There are a myriad of challenges in the way of making this a consistent reality, including a daunting schedule, uncertain personnel groupings, and a potential QB controversy on the horizon.

The schedule is possibly the most testing of the aforementioned challenges, as the next matchup is with the San Fransisco 49ers. San Fransisco’s defense is a matchup problem for the Cardinals right off the bat. This is behind an elite linebacker in Fred Warner, as well as a steady pass rush. After week three Arizona takes on the New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, and Denver Broncos through week seven.

There won’t be many opportunities for the Cardinals’ offense to gain footing in the games ahead, with clear personnel challenges coming into the fold as well. Finding ways to get Michael Wilson into a flow within the offense are crucial, while also targeting Trey McBride downfield more frequently. Second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is off to a concerning start in his own right.

Beyond the passing game struggles is the uncertain arrangement in the run game. Jeremiyah Love is still getting comfortable at the NFL level, while Tyler Allgeier struggled in week two.

Lastly, the area that will create the most conversation is the quarterback position. Brissett will likely start week three, but another game of struggling will create more conversation about a quarterback controversy. Whether Brissett, Garnder Minshew II, or Carson Beck is starting, LaFleur and the Cardinals have much to figure out.

Arizona returns to the field on Sept. 27 against the San Fransisco 49ers in the first of two straight road battles.