Cardinals Insider Reveals New Timeline for QB Change After Jacoby Brissett’s Win

Jacoby Brissett is now 2-4 as the starting QB for the Arizona Cardinals in 2026.

This comes on the heels of a last-second 18-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

The win is one of the most substantial upsets of the 2026 season, and is likely to extend his timeline as Arizona’s starting QB.

Read more on the victory giving the veteran journeyman more runway below.

Cardinals’ QB Change Timeline Subject to Change

John Gambadoro (Arizona Sports) believes that a quarterback change is no longer imminent. The possibility of Gardner Minshew II or rookie Carson Beck starting next week

“For those wanting Carson Beck to start a win like that pushes that timeline a little further down the road. Definitely not happening next week. Jacoby wasn’t great but he moved the offense with long sustained drives and made the biggest completion of the game to Brooks to set up the winning field goal. It will be Brissett behind Center for at least another week but more likely even more than that.”

While some Arizona fans may be unhappy with this news, there isn’t any way to justify a change after a win. Yes, Brissett did throw a rough interception early in the game. The 33-year-old also didn’t engineer a touchdown during multiple trips deep into Rams’ territory. At the end of the day, the team captain made enough big-time throws, including the completion to Jalen Brooks that set up the game-winning field goal. The next test? A contest against a ferocious Denver Broncos defense in what might serve as a reality check. Read more below on what Brissett can do to maximize his window as Arizona’s starting quarterback.

How Brissett Can Extend Window as Starter

While nothing is a guarantee beyond week seven, there are opportunities for the window to extend even more.

A large piece of the equation rests in an unlikely source – this is WR Kendrick Bourne. The absence of Marvin Harrison Jr. creates a gap that Bourne can fill. Bourne’s budding rapport with Brissett was on full display in week one, when the 30-year-old went for 75 yards via the air against the Los Angeles chargers.

Bourne seems to be a vital piece of the passing game alongside Trey McBride and Michael Wilson. In extension of this, Brissett needs to continue avoiding crucial mistakes. He did just this after the costly interception in the first quarter, but this must continue moving forward – especially against the Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs.

On the other side of the coin, a string of losses in these games will likely necessitate a change. The most natural runway for said change seems to be in week 12, when the Cardinals face the Washington Commanders. This path will ensure that Beck will receive several winnable starts. The games in this stretch include the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Jets.

Whether this decision ensures maximizing the development window for the rookie or not is up for debate, but no change is coming in the next week.

Until Beck takes over, Brissett will continue attempting to lead an Arizona offense that is displaying definitive growth.

Arizona’s game against Denver is a monuments occasion for the organization as well, with Larry Fitzerald’s Ring of Honor ceremony right in the line of sight.