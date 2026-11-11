Cardinals Hint at Carson Beck’s Status Ahead of Rams Week 10 Clash

The Arizona Cardinals released their depth chart for their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. PHNX’s Bo Brack noted a change at the top of the quarterback depth chart, with rookie Carson Beck listed as QB1.

Given the chaos surrounding the quarterback position in the last week, there were going to be changes. Jacoby Brissett was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, and Gardner Minshew II suffered a season-ending elbow injury. That leaves Beck as the last quarterback standing from their Week 1 roster.

Even though the depth chart lists Beck as QB1, it’s not a given he’ll start. But that will likely be one of the first questions that head coach Mike LaFleur will have to address. What LaFleur says ahead of Wednesday’s practice will say a lot about Beck’s Week 10 status as well.

Carson Beck Listed as Cardinals QB1 in Week 10 Depth Chart

The Cardinals are 3-6 and look like a rudderless ship. That means the final half of the season will come down to evaluating players who fit their roster for 2027.

That starts at the quarterback position. If healthy, Beck will get eight starts to show what he’s capable of. Depending on how he fares, that could affect the team’s plans for the offseason.

It will be Beck’s first action since the Hall of Fame Game three months ago. He missed the rest of preseason with a rib injury and had been buried on the depth chart. He was a weekly inactive as an emergency third quarterback until last week.

For Beck, it could be his only opportunity to show he belongs. Third-round picks don’t get as long a leash, especially at the quarterback position. If it’s painfully obvious the game is too big for him, then the team will likely be looking at the draft to replace him and signing a bridge quarterback.

Cardinals Week 10 QB Situation

The Cardinals have a much different quarterback room in Week 10. Brissett is long gone, and Minshew is headed to injured reserve.

In addition to potentially starting Beck, the team signed two quarterbacks to their 53-man roster. 14-year veteran Josh Johnson and rookie Joey Aguilar, whom Arizona signed off the Bengals and Jaguars‘ practice squads, are listed as the second and third-string quarterbacks on the depth chart.

So the likely hierarchy for the rest of the season will be Beck as the starter, Johnson as the backup, and Aguilar as the emergency third quarterback.