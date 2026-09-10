Arizona Cardinals Get Concerning Injury News on Starting Offensive Lineman Before Chargers Game

For the second straight practice, Arizona Cardinals starting right guard Isaiah Adams has been out. PHNX’s Bo Brack was among many who reported Adams’ absence from practice, as he’s dealing with a knee injury.

With the third-year lineman missing multiple practices, his availability for their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers will be in doubt. He was listed as the starting right guard on the team’s depth chart.

The Cardinals should provide a status update on Adams when they release their Thursday practice report. The 26-year-old was listed as “DNP” on the Wednesday report.

Adams also missed joint practices against the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago with that same knee injury.

UPDATE: Isaiah Adams was listed as “DNP” on the Cardinals‘ injury report for September 10, as posted by ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

What the Isaiah Adams Injury News Means for the Cardinals

With Isaiah Adams’ status in doubt, that means that fourth-year lineman Jon Gaines II is on track to start at right guard. Additionally, Hayden Conner is an interior offensive lineman depth option.

Gaines has 30 games of experience, with five starts in 2025. Between him and Conner, he is the most experienced option on the 53-man roster.

Arizona also lost key interior offensive line depth in the preseason. Second-rounder Chase Bisontis suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders and will miss the entire season.

The Cardinals may also choose to elevate an offensive lineman from the practice squad. Arizona is afforded two standard elevations, which need to be made by 4:00 p.m. ET the day before the game.

The two offensive linemen currently on the Cardinals practice squad are Matt Pryor and Demontrey Jacobs.

Pryor, who has 40 career starts in the NFL, seems like the most logical choice. 15 of those starts came in the 2024 season, all at right guard. He played the preseason at right tackle before losing the backup job to seventh-round rookie Jayden Williams.

The Cardinals will have one more practice before announcing gameday designations. If Adams misses a third straight practice, then he will likely be ruled out Friday.