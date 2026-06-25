Cardinals Contract Extension Rumors: Latest on Key Piece of Arizona Offense

The focus this offseason for the Arizona Cardinals has largely been around the situation of quarterback Jacoby Brissett. That’s what happens when the starting quarterback holds out, of course, but he’s also far from the only contract situation the Cardinals are navigating.

Paris Johnson, the Cardinals’ left tackle, is considered among the best in his position in the entire NFL. He’s also eligible for a contract extension, and is a player who Arizona is more likely trying to build around long-term.

A first-round pick back in 2023, Johnson has already started in 43 games for Arizona. The Cardinals already picked up the extension on Johnson.

It’s also worth noting that he’s a key figure on the offensive line, which advanced analytics are fairly high on. As a group, the starters for the Cardinals are the 15th-ranked offensive line in the NFL. Johnson, individually, earned a 6.3 rating. That’s also 15th-ranked for his position.

What ESPN is Saying About the Arizona Cardinals Extending Paris Johnson

Extending Paris Johnson is going to be important for the Arizona Cardinals, giving them an excellent offensive lineman to build the offense around. The question is whether or not they can get it done.

Recently, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN put out some thoughts on the Johnson contract extension. In particular, noting that Johnson has been comfortable so far with contract talks.

“The Cardinals picked up Johnson’s fifth-year option in April, but he hasn’t received the extension he covets. Earlier this offseason, he said his contract situation will work itself out eventually. ‘It happens when it happens and it’s usually right, but I’m not really worried about that right now because it’s not going to help me block anybody in front of me right now,’ Johnson said. However, Johnson told ESPN last season that he wants to be a $40 million-per-year left tackle,” Weinfuss wrote.

“Historically, the Cardinals have given out some of their bigger deals around the start of training camp, so the possibility that Johnson enters his fourth season with a megadeal is still on the table.

No contract has been handed down to Johnson just yet. However, if Weinfuss is right, it’s possibly on the way soon.

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett Still Doesn’t Have an Extension

The Cardinals do still have to figure out what they’re doing with Jacoby Brissett. Despite his holdout from voluntary activities, Brissett never got his contract and would return to Mandatory Minicamp.

The latest updates on that contract situation haven’t been promising. Reports are that the two sides remain “significantly” far apart. That has, in turn, led to open questions about Brissett’s job security going into 2026, and the concern that by holding out, he may have put himself in a position to lose the starting job.

Outside of Brissett, the Cardinals also have veteran and former Pro Bowl quarterback Gardner Minshew, along with rookie Carson Beck, on the roster and battling for playing time.

On top of all of that, the 2027 NFL Draft is expected to be a quarterback-heavy draft class. So, the hope is that several franchises find long-term answers at quarterback there. The Cardinals could well be among them.