Cardinals vs. Raiders: How to Watch Arizona’s Second Preseason Game

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. It serves as the Cardinals’ second preseason game, after losing the Hall of Fame Game to the Carolina Panthers, 33-30.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur announced that he plans to play his starters for this matchup. The starters will likely play the first quarter of the game before finishing out the game with the rest of the roster.

It will be the first opportunity for fans to take a look at Jacoby Brissett, Jeremiyah Love, and Marvin Harrison Jr., and where they fit in LaFleur’s offense.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Raiders in NFL Preseason Week 1

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. MST/PT)

TV Broadcast: Arizona Family (KPHO TV/Ch. 3), CBS 5. Paul Calvisi has play-by-play, with former Cardinals linebacker Sam Acho providing commentary, and team reporter Dani Sureck on the sideline.

Live Stream: arizonacardinals.com (for fans in Arizona, Mexico, and Canada)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Phoenix). New Cardinals voice JP Shadrick is on play-by-play with A.Q. Shipley as the analyst. Pregame coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. MST.

Fans can check where they need to go to catch the game by going to arizonacardinals.com/broadcast.

Make sure to check out Heavy on AZ Cardinals for stories and postgame coverage on the Cardinals preseason game against the Raiders.

Cardinals vs. Raiders: What to Watch For

Even though it’s just the second preseason game, there will be plenty to watch for. Here are three underlying storylines for the game to pay attention to.

Jeremiyah Love’s Cardinals Debut

The Cardinals took the Notre Dame running back with the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It will be his first snaps in a game. How he looks against the Raiders defense is a sign on how the run game could look in the regular season.

Love has been rotating with Tyler Allegier for first-team reps. A strong first showing could cement him as the Cardinals’ RB1.

Mike LaFleur/Nathaniel Hackett’s Offense

With the starters on the field, it will be interesting to see what personnel groupings the Cardinals use. The starting offense on the team’s depth chart shows 11 personnel (3 WR, 1 TE, 1 RB).

It will be interesting to see the splits between 11 and 12 (2 WR, 2 TE, 1 RB) in the game with the starting offense. It will come down to how much they use tight end Elijah Higgins. Most likely, it will come on early downs to try to establish the run game and play action passing game.

Quarterback Depth Chart

It will be interesting to see how Jacoby Brissett runs the starting offense. The Cardinals gave the 33-year-old a pay bump, ending an offseason contract dispute. It’s only going to be a couple of drives, but the play will get dissected for a full week.

It will be the first game action for backup Gardner Minshew II, who signed a one-year deal in free agency. Minshew will try to hold off rookie Carson Beck for the backup role.

Beck looked poised in his first preseason game against the Panthers. His performance drew praise from his head coach. A strong repeat performance could improve his chances of getting an opportunity to play in the regular season.