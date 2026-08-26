Cardinals Provide James Conner Injury Update Before Packers Joint Practices

The Arizona Cardinals will start their joint practices against the Green Bay Packers today. Before the practices, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur gave reporters, including The Arizona Republic‘s Theo Mackie, an update on running back James Conner.

It’s worth noting that LaFleur seemed noncommittal regarding Conner’s Week 1 availability. That in itself could be interpreted as something to be concerned about. However, it’s merely conjecture, as that game is more than two weeks away.

The veteran back suffered a gruesome foot and ankle injury that required surgery early in the 2025 season. Understandably, the Cardinals want to ensure he’s healthy when getting back into game action.

Cardinals Provide James Conner Week 1 Update

The Cardinals have slowly worked in James Conner this camp after he restructured his contract in the offseason. He’s yet to progress to team drills, and it’s unclear what his participation will be in these joint practices.

Coupled with the latest on Jeremiyah Love’s high ankle sprain, the Cardinals are getting banged up at the running back position. Love suffered the injury in their preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers is on September 13, exactly one month after the injury. With a 4-6 week recovery time concerning high ankle sprains, Love’s availability is coming down to the wire.

The Cardinals have a couple of options they could explore with Conner. It mostly depends on his potential availability for the first four games of the season. If there is a chance he could participate in practice those weeks and/or play in any of them, placing him on injured reserve is not a suitable option.

Cardinals Running Back Situation Entering Week 1

With James Conner and Jeremiyah Love’s Week 1 status still to be determined, that means a heavy workload for Tyler Allgeier. The fifth-year back signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals in free agency.

The team just recently waived running back Trey Benson. The third-year back cleared waivers and has since reverted to injured reserve. So it’s unlikely he’ll return to the backfield unless the Cardinals use one of their two return designations for players put on IR before final cuts.

The injuries to Love, Conner, and Benson open up an opportunity for other running backs to make the roster. Bam Knight and Corey Kiner have taken advantage of those opportunities in the Cardinals’ first two preseason games.

Knight did not suit up for the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, per Cardinals team reporter Darren Urban, which may be a good sign regarding his roster status. He started eight games for Arizona last year, rushing for 269 yards on 82 carries and catching 22 passes for 160 yards.

If Conner and Love are inactive for Week 1, the Cardinals get dangerously thin at running back. They could be relying on Allgeier, Knight, and a practice squad call-up against the Chargers.