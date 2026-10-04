Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Rumors Get Eye-Opening Update From Insider

The Arizona Cardinals are fully focused on getting back in the win column in their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants, but off the field, the team is continuing to deal with trade rumors surrounding wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Amid a disappointing start to the year, serious questions have emerged regarding Harrison’s future with the team.

The Cardinals have a wealth of offensive playmakers at their disposal, but the hope is that Harrison can emerge as a key part of their passing game. With each passing quiet game, though, the trade chatter surrounding him only grows louder, and according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it sounds like teams are becoming increasingly convinced that Harrison will be on the move at some point this season.

Cardinals Continue to Inch Closer to Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison seemed like a surefire star coming out of college. While he’s been decent in his first two seasons, Harrison failed to meet the lofty expectations surrounding him. However, things have hit a new low for him to begin the 2026 campaign.

Through three games, Harrison has just four receptions for 73 yards, which is a far cry from the sort of production Arizona is looking for from him. Michael Wilson and Trey McBride command targets in the air, too, but Harrison’s lack of involvement in the passing attack is jarring, and teams across the league are beginning to take note of it.

All signs point to the Cardinals wanting to hang onto Harrison in an attempt to get him going, but he is running out of time to prove his worth to the team. Per Schefter, it is becoming more and more likely that Arizona will move on from Harrison ahead of the trade deadline, unless it can find a way to get him going on offense soon.

“The Cardinals are not all that enthralled with trading him, but other teams are doing their due diligence into Harrison. It would not be a surprise were traded by Nov. 10,” Schefter said on “NFL Countdown.”

Should the Cardinals Trade Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Cardinals have quite a predicament on their hands with Harrison. He has tons of potential, but for whatever reason, things are not working out for him in Arizona right now. He still would command a decent return on the trade market, but considering how Arizona used the No. 4 overall pick on him two years ago, moving on from him would be a huge letdown.

And yet, it may not be the end of the world for the Cardinals. Both Wilson and McBride have proven to be better options within Arizona’s passing attack, so as long as they keep producing, that could make Harrison expendable. A big game from Harrison against the Giants on Sunday could silence these rumors, but given how things have gone for him to this point, banking on that to happen isn’t necessarily a good idea.