NFL Teams Monitoring Availability of Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Amid Struggles

The Arizona Cardinals and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are on the clock to figure things out.

Harrison, 24, is off to a slow start in the 2026 campaign, hauling in just four catches over the first three weeks of the season.

The tepid start to the season casts doubt on the third-year wide receiver’s future in Arizona. The trade chatter doesn’t seem to be slowing down much, if at all. Explore what the future holds for the Ohio State alum below.

Harrison Trade Chatter Isn’t Slowing Down

The 2024 top-five draft pick is facing immediate pressure to produce. While it’s challenging for head coach Mike LaFleur to incorporate the 6’3″ receiver into the passing game alongside TE Trey McBride and fellow receiver Michael Wilson, it’s paramount to create opportunities for him.

It might not be that simple, however. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke to a scout that mentions the lack of competitiveness and uncharacteristic drops that seem to be major points of critique according to the consensus.

There seems to be two paths forward for Harrison and the Cardinals. Path one resides in the receiver fully breaking out as a downfield threat and earning an exercise of his club option. The alternative seems to be Arizona trading the once-generational receiver prospect to a new environment.

While moving on makes sense at the surface, cutting the cord on the partnership isn’t quite that simple at the moment.

Just How Close Is Arizona to Trading Ohio State Product?

While a trade isn’t completely out of question, there are roadblocks that might prevent one from materializing soon. Flower floats that rival teams are anticipating a “quality day three” draft pick to be the compensation for Harrison Jr.

This simply would not suffice for a player of his pedigree, especially considering the two seasons of reasonable team control beyond this season.

The hopes for Harrison to find his own in a new offense have yet to be realized. While LaFleur is much more creative in comparison to his predecessor, numerous factors are contributing to the high-profile player not breaking out.

It’s simply too early to give up at this moment either way. The Cardinals are investing too much into the 24-year-old’s growth. Harrison’s long-term fit alongside Wilson is too enticing. There’s sure to be opportunities for LaFleur to utilize his standout receiver in a more ideal manner moving forward.

Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants is a clear opportunity to get back on track. The three-catch, 40 yard showing against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday was a start point. Now, the Giants present an ideal matchup for line-of-scrimmage movement, creative route trees, and much more.

Time will tell if Harrison’s future resides in Arizona or not. Either way, the Cardinals must figure out their plan of attack for the core piece in the coming weeks.

Arizona takes on the injury-ridden Giants at 1:00 P.M. EST on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.