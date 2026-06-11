Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Gives Surprising Comments on Quarterback Battle

“Shoot, I think it’s been ramped up,” LaFleur said. “Every single day is a day to compete.”

Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett Left the Door Open for the Competition

Jacoby Brissett is in the final year of his contract and decided to step away from voluntary activities this offseason while he looked for a new contract. However, the two sides haven’t come up with a new contract.

Now, even with Brissett returning to the Cardinals, he may have left the door open to losing his job. Albert Breer explained.

“The Jacoby Brissett situation in Arizona is interesting in that Brissett missing reps in a new offense now, as OTAs keep rolling, could open the door for Gardner Minshew II to swoop in and steal the job,” Breer wrote. “Yes, Arizona told Brissett that he’s the starter. But that’s not a lifetime appointment, and Minshew showing something could have an impact on Arizona’s thinking.”

Brissett played well individually last season, throwing for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns a season ago. But the wins never followed for the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Minshew also has starting experience and even made the Pro Bowl in 2023. However, a season ago, he was the backup for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gardner Minshew Shared His Thoughts on the Quarterback Competition

As the offseason has gone on, Gardner Minshew has been asked about the Cardinals quarterback competition a few times. However, he has consistently downplayed that battle.

“I know me and Jacoby, we’ve been in that before,” Gardner Minshew said. “It’s not anything new to us. At the end of the day, they’re going to play who they think is giving us the best shot. I’m not going out there against Jacoby, I’m going against the defense I’m playing. He’s not going against me. He’s going against the defense he’s playing, and we’re all just trying to do what it takes to win games.”

As Minshew noted, both he and Brissett have bounced around the NFL playing in different quarterback rooms. For the most part, they’ve been backups or battling for a starting opportunity. Regardless, they know they’re on the same team.

“So, whatever that takes, however we’ve got to do it, we’re going to support each other,” Minshew said. “That’s one of the big things in the NFL. The quarterback room is kind of your safe haven, you know? And you’re going to need these guys as you’re going through the year. So, whatever the rotations is or whatever, it’s important that everybody’s together.”

It’s hard to say who is going to be the starting quarterback in Week 1 for the Cardinals. Regardless, Arizona will have someone who wants to prove themselves and win games under center.