Cardinals Gardner Minshew Gives Honest Thoughts on QB Competition

There wasn’t supposed to be a quarterback competition to lead the Arizona Cardinals. It was supposed to go to Jacoby Brissett, but as his holdout continues, the pressure is heating up to make a change.

While many fans would like to see what rookie Carson Beck can do under center, it appears to be fellow veteran Gardner Minshew who is pushing Brissett the hardest. However, as Minshew recently explained, he tries not to think of himself as competing directly against the other quarterbacks.

“I know me and Jacoby, we’ve been in that before,” Gardner Minshew said. “It’s not anything new to us. At the end of the day, they’re going to play who they think is giving us the best shot. I’m not going out there against Jacoby, I’m going against the defense I’m playing. He’s not going against me. He’s going against the defense he’s playing, and we’re all just trying to do what it takes to win games.”

Minshew and Brissett have had similar career arcs. Neither was a high draft pick expected to make major waves in the NFL. However, both have now managed to become veterans, bouncing around the NFL, and making starts when they’ve had opportunities to do so. Minshew has 47 starts and a Pro Bowl appearance in 2023, while Brissett has 65 starts, including 12 with the Cardinals a season ago.

“So, whatever that takes, however we’ve got to do it, we’re going to support each other,” Minshew said. “That’s one of the big things in the NFL. The quarterback room is kind of your safe haven, you know? And you’re going to need these guys as you’re going through the year. So, whatever the rotations is or whatever, it’s important that everybody’s together.”

Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett Continues to Holdout

After taking over as the starting quarterback in 2025, Jacoby Brissett made the decision that he wanted a new contract going into the 2026 season. He, seemingly, has some leverage looking for it, too. After all, the Arizona Cardinals already publicly shared that he is their starting quarterback. So, he decided to hold out.

So far, no contract has come, though. Worse for Brissett, the Cardinals are well within their rights to decide that they’re happy with what quarterbacks they have on the roster.

“The Jacoby Brissett situation in Arizona is interesting in that Brissett missing reps in a new offense now, as OTAs keep rolling, could open the door for Gardner Minshew II to swoop in and steal the job,” Insider Albert Breer wrote. “Yes, Arizona told Brissett that he’s the starter. But that’s not a lifetime appointment, and Minshew showing something could have an impact on Arizona’s thinking.”

Add to that, it doesn’t appear the Cardinals and Brissett are particularly close to a new deal. It’s now being reported by Josh Weinfuss of ESPN that the two sides are “significantly” far apart. So, unless something changes, Gardner Minshew and even Carson Beck are going to get their opportunities.

Gardner Minshew Has Tried to Downplay the QB Battle

The questions around the Arizona Cardinals’ QB battle have been following the team throughout OTAs. Gardner Minshew has already had to deal with those questions a few different times, but he continues to insist that he doesn’t want to think of it like a competition.

“I don’t know, man,” Minshew said. “I’m getting the reps I’m getting right now, trying to do the best I can, trying to help our team.”

It’s hard to imagine that Minshew starts pushing for the starting job in the media, at this point. However, it’s also hard to imagine that Brissett’s absence won’t have some kind of impact. After all, he isn’t there right now to learn a new offense, even if head coach Mike LaFleur has done his best to downplay his absence.