Monti Ossenfort Spotted Watching Dante Moore in Potential Cardinals QB Preview

There is a very real possibility that the 2027 NFL Draft will ultimately shape the Arizona Cardinals‘ future.

This is even more in perspective when Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort makes business trips to scout. As much was the case on Saturday, as the fourth-year GM went on a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma to watch the Oregon Ducks take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Read more about what to make of this development – and what it means for the Cardinals’ future – below.

Cardinals Apparently in Market for Quarterback

Why exactly is Ossenfort in the midst of this trip?

ESPN’s Pete Thamel is here to contextualize the Cardinals’ top decision maker being present in Stillwater on Saturday.

ESPN polled 25 NFL executives and scouts about who the top quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft is.

The runaway winner?

Oregon’s Dante Moore. The 21-year-old seized 14 of 25 votes, with Texas’ Arch Manning (7) coming in second. This adds much more juice to the sentiment that the Cardinals are still seriously in the market for a quarterback.

While rookie Carson Beck has fans within the organization, there’s a low chance the Cardinals pass on considering selecting a quarterback come April. Duke’s Darian Mensah, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, and LSU’s Sam Leavitt are other options worth considering, but Moore is of obvious interest at the moment.

The Oregon gunslinger didn’t put together his strongest performance (14-29 passing), but did make some big-time throws. The evaluation of a prospect should also extend beyond a singular game. It doesn’t hurt that Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker put a strong performance forward, either.

The upcoming draft is incredibly important, so it’s nice to see Arizona putting in due diligence.

Ossenfort Still Faces Significant Pressure

The Cardinals’ lead executive is still in his post, but his job security being in question has to be a real consideration.

Ossenfort is now on his second coaching hire. While one can create the assumption that 48-year-old will be tied to Mike LaFluer, there’s no guarantee that this will stick.

Part of this is due to a tepid drafting history for the longtime front office member. There is a world where the Cardinals’ rising prospects don’t make the jump that Michael Bidwill hopes. There is also a real scenario in which Arizona wins three-or-less games, and Ossenfort takes the fall for it.

This is far from a guarantee, but it also stands as a non-zero chance.

Until then, the Cardinals are seeking to compete in 2026. They start the season with Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback, but are likely to hand the ball over to Beck at some point during the regular season. This will allow time for Arizona and Ossenfort to do requisite homework on elite prospects, while also seeing what the Miami alum has to offer under center.

Arizona’s season is right around the corner, as the opening game is Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals face the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:25 P.M. AZT.