Arizona Cardinals Drawn Into Darian Mensah Buzz Ahead of 2026 Season

Less than one week remains until the Arizona Cardinals open up the 2026 regular season.

Arizona is taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in the first of a string of games in which the odds are stacking against them.

This makes it simple to focus ahead to April’s NFL Draft as a result, and the upcoming class gives a reason to do so. Arizona’s quarterback positioning still doesn’t inspire gobs of confidence, so exploring the QB market seems to be in play.

Cardinals Linked to Elite Miami QB

Arizona’s low expectations will inherently set up the quarterback conversation, as Carson Beck isn’t entrenched as the quarterback of the future.

This opens the door for multiple prospects, including Miami’s Darian Mensah. Mensah, 21, is coming off a 401-yard, five touchdown debut for the Hurricanes. This is placing the talented passer at the very top of draft boards at the moment.

This includes Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, who is mocking Mensah to Arizona with the second pick in April.

“The Arizona Cardinals are moving forward this fall with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett at the helm once again. He’s not the answer, and everyone understands the situation. Coincidentally, Darian Mensah follows in the footsteps of Cardinals rookie Carson Beck by taking over the Miami Hurricanes offense, though the program’s latest quarterback could end up closer to Cam Ward as his class’ QB1.”

Arizona understands that neither Brissett nor Gardner Minshew is the long-term answer. While Beck is going to receive a chance to make a case that he is, nothing is a guarantee.

As a matter of fact, Mensah has a case for being a more natural fit in head coach Mike LaFleur’s west coast scheme. The 6’3″ passer is in possession of nearly all traits that a quarterback dreams of. He shows poise/confidence, is a quick processor, and is already incredible at layering the ball – even at this stage.

It’s quite simple to project Mensah fitting seamlessly in with Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson. Each receiver is a clear compliment to what Mensah excels at as a passer, particularly when it comes to precision route running.

The California native is a near-perfect translation into LaFleur’s system, and the season ahead is a chance to validate this sentiment.

Arizona Still Working to Compete Despite Lower Expectations

While quarterbacks such as Mensah and Arch Manning are of interest, they shouldn’t be the focus right now.

Arizona is already stacking up against the odds expectations wise. The Cardinals are in control of one of the weakest rosters in the NFL (on paper). They are also facing one of the most challenging schedules in the entire league, including six games between the three playoff teams in the NFC West.

This places general manager Monti Ossenfort’s job firmly in question. The fourth-year GM is already on his second coach. He is facing much heat from the fanbase for his draft history.

No NFL team deliberately tries to lose, but Arizona is in a position where wins might be a mandate. Don’t be shocked to see a late-season surge against opponents such as the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.

Wins over opponents in the same perceived tier has the ability to shift draft order. Whether this costs Arizona a chance at Mensah or not is in the air, but the talented passer is still an undeniable enigma.