Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Offers Warning on Michael Wilson Extension

Coming off a breakout season, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson is looking for a contract extension. Given that he’s a key piece in what should be a rapidly improving offense, it seems like a no-brainer for both sides.

Despite that, nothing is a done deal yet. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort recently shared that while the team wants him to stick around, there may not be a good reason to expect a deal to get done.

“He’s a guy that we want around here a long time,” Ossenfort said. “There’s no question about it. So, I mean, expect, that’s a tough word.”

That’s some language that has stuck out to many as a stark warning to Cardinals fans. That includes ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, who broke down his thoughts on Twitter/X.

“The two sides have been talking for months now, which, after watching the Jacoby Brissett situation get worked out, seems to be how Ossenfort and Arizona operates,” Weinfuss wrote. “But to call ‘expect’ a ‘tough word’ isn’t exactly reassuring for anyone involved in the process. Ossenfort said he and the team want Wilson to be I Arizona long-term but couldn’t commit to saying a deal will get done. Obviously in negotiations numbers are thrown out by both sides, but Ossenfort’s response makes it seem like the two sides aren’t close at all — which is exactly how the Brissett situation played out.”

The Arizona Cardinals Want to Keep Michael Wilson

While Monti Ossenfort was offering a warning for Arizona Cardinals fans, he also did want to make one thing clear. The team does want to hold on to Michael Wilson for as long as possible.

“I think our interest is in keeping him here,” Ossenfort said. “Michael’s been a good player for us. He’s going to continue to be a good player for us. I know Coach (head coach Mike LaFleur) feels the same way, and we want Michael here for a long time.”

The truth is, it’s probably going to be about finding the right deal for the two sides. Between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride, the Cardinals do have other pass-catching options. That’s as Wilson is likely going to command a large deal.

In 2025, Wilson had 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and 7 touchdowns. For comparison, Romeo Doubs had 55 receptions for 724 yards and 6 touchdowns, and he has never had a season as productive as Wilson did last year. The New England Patriots paid him a four-year, $68 million deal. So, Wilson could be looking at a massive number.

Michael Wilson Has Shared His Desire to Stay With the Cardinals

In all of this, it does seem like Michael Wilson wants to stay with the Cardinals. Earlier in the offseason, he even expressed it publicly that he’d like to spend his entire career with the team.

“I’m an Arizona resident, my license is in Arizona, I absolutely love the state of Arizona, without the Cardinals organization,” Wilson said. “I love the state of Arizona and, truthfully, my daughter was born here. This is a state where I could see myself living for the rest of my life, like even if I don’t re-sign with the Cardinals.”

This attitude comes at a time when the Cardinals have been struggling on the field. That’s part of the appeal for Wilson, though. He can help lead the Cardinals out of it.

“That being said, I also do love the Cardinals organization and I truly do want to be one of those guys that plays for one organization their whole career,” Wilson said. “That is a goal of mine, and how cool would it be? I got drafted here. We won four games my first year, eight [in my second], [and] three [in my third]. It’d be really cool to be a centerpiece that can help ascend and play a massive role in ascending the Cardinals organization to playoff wins, to a Super Bowl championship. I want to be one of those guys that’s been nothing but loyal to the organization and I would love to stay here and be fortunate enough to be an Arizona Cardinal for as long as my play dictates.”

So, if both sides want Wilson in Arizona for the foreseeable future, it’s hard to imagine that it won’t happen. For now, though, negotiations roll on.