Cardinals DC Makes Jeremiyah Love Admission Before Seahawks Week 2 Game

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 2 game. One of the keys for defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will be slowing down Seahawks running back Jadarian Price.

One player on the Cardinals could give Rallis some potential insight: Price’s former teammate at Notre Dame, Jeremiyah Love. The 33-year-old defensive coordinator was asked about that.

“Whatever information we can get on our opponent, we’ll utilize that,” said Rallis on his press briefing for September 17, which was livestreamed by the team on X.

The Seahawks likely feel the same way about preparing for Love when the two teams square off.

Cardinals DC Nick Rallis on Seahawks RB Jadarian Price

Later in Nick Rallis’ presser, the topic shifted to Jadarian Price and what he brings to the Seahawks offense.

“Explosive,” said Rallis. “Once he gets that handoff, he presses that line, and when he finds his cut, it explodes into the hole.

“You can tell there’s a lot of juice there. He’s multiple with the run types that he can get. Whether that’s mid-zone, wide-zone, or your downhill runs. You definitely see the talent. Small sample size to go off of so far, but he’s definitely a good player.”

For the Cardinals defense to have similar success as their Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, they need to contain Price. In his NFL debut, he rushed 10 times for 52 yards against the New England Patriots.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. Despite a backup quarterback starting in Drew Lock, the Cardinals defense has plenty of weapons to deal with. They’ll also have to deal with the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Rallis noted the difficulty of containing a player, as he “does a hell of a job of just getting free and making contested catches.” The fourth-year coordinator said they have to be consistently aware of where he is on the field.

Rallis will have his hands full to slow down the Seattle offense. Especially considering head coach Mike LaFleur will have his hands full on the other side of the ball, against a Seahawks defense he said has “no weakness”.

Jeremiyah Love’s Connection With Jadarian Price

Jermiyah Love and Jadarian Price were a nasty 1-2 punch in the Fighting Irish’s backfield. The two running backs were both selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Love went third overall to Arizona, and Price went 32nd to Seattle.

Price has the edge in rushing yards (52) and yards per carry (5.2), but Love is the only former Notre Dame running back with a touchdown. Love scored on the Cardinals’ opening drive of the season against the Chargers.

This game will be the first time the two former Notre Dame running backs square off against each other. It could very well be decided by which back has the larger impact for their team.