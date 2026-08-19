Former NFL Head Coach Sends Strong Message on Cardinals’ Carson Beck Decision

The Arizona Cardinals have had a bit of quarterback drama on their hands this offseason, and while it has been resolved for the time being, it could flare back up in the blink of an eye. After moving on from Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett is set to be the team’s starter under center to begin the 2026 campaign.

While Brissett is a good bridge option for the time being, many folks want to see third-round rookie Carson Beck get a shot under center. In fact, if you ask former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci, he believes that Beck should be the starter over Brissett when the team’s Week 1 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers rolls around.

Steve Mariucci Calls for Carson Beck to Start Over Jacoby Brissett

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Brissett essentially stole Arizona’s starting quarterback job from Murray last year, and he ended up turning in the best individual season of his career (315/485, 3,366 YDS, 23 TD, 8 INT). There was some drama surrounding Brissett’s contract and his desire to be paid like a starter, but that has been taken care of, as the two sides agreed to a reworked one-year, $15.5 million deal.

For a point in time, it seemed like Beck was going to be the guy starting if Brissett’s contract drama carried into the regular season. While there are concerns about how Beck’s game will translate to the pros, he was a proven winner during his time in college, and he is fresh off leading the Miami Hurricanes to the National Championship Game during his first season with the team.

While Brissett is in line to be the starter for the time being, at some point, the Cardinals are going to have to find a new quarterback of the future. Beck may not be that guy, but in an interview with casino.org, Mariucci made it clear that he believes Arizona should turn things over to the rookie sooner rather than later.

“I think Carson Beck should be the starting quarterback. But it depends on how well and how much Jacoby Brissett practices,” Mariucci said. “Beck isn’t a young guy anymore. He’s been to 8,000 different colleges, and he’s played a lot of football. He’s a mature guy, and so far, he’s been doing very well. He gets your attention. Even if Jacoby Brissett starts early in the year, I think it will just be a matter of when Carson replaces him, not if.”

Should the Cardinals Start Carson Beck Over Jacoby Brissett?

Brissett played well enough last season that he should earn the first crack at running the offense in 2026. That will give Beck time to develop behind the scenes, even though he spent six seasons playing at the collegiate level. Throwing Beck into the fire right away, especially when considering how many question marks there are on the offensive side of the ball, doesn’t seem like a good idea, especially when considering how Arizona has options to turn to besides him.

Mariucci is right in saying, though, that Brissett’s performance will directly impact how much playing time Beck gets. If Brissett stars, the Cardinals aren’t going to be in a rush to turn things over to Beck, but if he struggles, he could find his way onto the field sooner than expected. Brissett is the starter for now, yes, but don’t be surprised if Arizona plays things on a week-by-week basis when it comes to its starting quarterback.