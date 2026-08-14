Exclusive: Former 49ers Head Coach Steve Mariucci Sends Strong Kyle Shanahan Message

The San Francisco 49ers are entering a very important season in 2026. While this team has been a top playoff contender for the better part of a decade now, they still do not have a Super Bowl championship to show for it. Expectations are once again high for this group, as fans anxiously hope that head coach Kyle Shanahan will prove he can be the guy who leads the Niners back to the top of the mountain.

It’s already been a bit of a rocky start to the season for Shanahan, as he’s had to miss time due to a controversial car accident that left him with serious injuries. It’s safe to say the spotlight is directly on Shanahan currently, and in an interview with casino.org, former San Francisco head coach Steve Mariucci provided Heavy on 49ers with some exclusive comments on the team’s current leader and their upcoming campaign.

Steve Mariucci Dishes on Kyle Shanahan

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Mariucci knows the pressure that comes with coaching the Niners. Despite posting a 60-43 record during his six seasons in town, Mariucci still got fired in the wake of leading the team to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2002. Now, Shanahan finds himself in a similar spot, as some folks want him gone, despite his overarching success as the team’s head coach. Mariucci knows rumors are swirling, but he doesn’t think Shanahan’s seat is the slightest bit warm.

“Not at all, he’s safe,” Mariucci told Heavy on 49ers. “He’s joined at the hip with John Lynch. They have a heck of a roster, and they have a heck of a record, so they’re doing a lot of good things over there. If he doesn’t get to the Super Bowl, it would bother me if he was then put on the hot seat, because he’s done so well there over the years … I can’t imagine they would consider changing coaches.”

And yet, while that can be true, it’s also abundantly clear that, if the 49ers are going to win with this core, they are going to need to do so soon. With a roster that is only getting older, the incentive for San Fran to win is growing. Mariucci doesn’t think the team’s title window is on the verge of closing, but he knows that with each passing season, it continues to shrink ever so slightly.

“They have more time, but not much,” Mariucci admitted. “I understand the ‘window’, and it’s not because of the competition around them; it’s because of the age of the team. I think that’s when you talk about windows. You’ve got to ask if this is the roster that is capable of winning a lot of games. You’ve got to do it now because … they have a lot of 30+ year olds in this team.”

Steve Mariucci Gets Real on 49ers’ Recent Injury Woes

It would certainly help the 49ers in their quest to win a championship if they can stay healthy. The past two years have been dominated by injuries, and early on in training camp, the team remains as banged up as ever. The good news is that there are several weeks until Week 1 arrives, which is why Mariucci isn’t sweating San Fran’s current injury situation just yet.

“Well, last year they also had the injury bug big time, and they still managed to win 12 games. That’s a sign of a really good team and good coaching staff … That might have been Kyle Shanahan’s best coaching job,” Mariucci claimed. “I don’t think fans should be worried. They’ve proven they can do it before, so it shouldn’t be an issue this year either … Let’s knock on wood, and hope that they’ll have better luck this year because it’s a good team who deserves success.”

Considering how the Niners won 12 games in a loaded NFC West division, even with all of their injuries, it’s fair to assume that if they can stay healthy, they will remain one of the top teams in the league. If they can’t, though, the optimism that Mariucci and so many others have surrounding Shanahan and this team could quickly dissipate.