Cardinals Face Week 1 Decision After Latest James Conner Injury Update

The Arizona Cardinals’ backfield is slowly getting healthy, but the general outlook remains murky ahead of the September 13 opener against the Chargers.

Jeremiyah Love‘s injury was concerning for the Cardinals‘ backfield in itself. Now, they also face a possibility of veteran James Conner not getting cleared for Week 1.

Head coach Mike LaFleur remains uncertain about veteran James Conner’s Week 1 availability. According to Darren Urban, LaFleur admitted Conner is ‘still progressing, but it is an unknown if he will be ready’.

“It’s starting to creep up,” LaFleur said.

James Conner Injury Concerning for Cardinals 2026 RB room

Conner’s season-ending foot injury from 2025 threatens to bleed into the 2026 opener. Jeremiyah Love may take the bulk of the workload if he returns in time, but Arizona still needs its veteran back.

With expectations for a season subpar at best, another 1000-yard campaign, like his previous back-to-back ones before the injury disaster struck, would be critical in pushing the Cardinals up the NFC standings.

He dodged the camp PUP list, but Mike LaFleur made it clear he is far from game-ready. It was evident since he remains restricted to individual work only.

Even at 31 years old, the urgency is not about securing his spot on the roster for Conner. He already has a spot with Trey Benson out, a freshly revised contract, and staying off the PUP. Him having to make a return in the thick of the regular season with basically no practice in over a year is the concerning part. Conner hasn’t taken a single 11-on-11 team snap all camp.

He might take a while to shake off all the rust.

And his history of physical, between-the-tackles running makes Arizona’s medical staff extra cautious about clearing him before his foot is 100% stable.

What remains to be seen is if Arizona puts him on the IR list with a return tag. If they do, he will miss at least the first four games in the 2026 season, but with an option to return later.

Both Love and Conner are uncertain, transferring all the Week 1 pressure on Tyler Allgeier, exactly the type of situation the Cardinals signed him for on a two-year deal from Atlanta.

Mike LaFleur Draws Parallels Between Allgeier and James Conner

“I can totally see how you see that,” the Cardinals head coach said when asked if he sees any parallels between Allgeier and veteran Conner earlier in the offseason.

But LaFleur isn’t worried about redundancy. That’s one of the lessons learned since he arrived in the NFL in 2014.

“What I have learned about backs, I used to be stubborn in what I was looking for,” LaFleur said. “I was probably wrong more than I was right. What I have learned about backs, they come in all shapes and sizes, but are they producing? Both those guys are smart, they are tough, they are great leaders for the locker room. They are similar, but they have both produced.”

It’s all a waiting game for Arizona until Week 1. Whether Love’s ankle clears and whether Conner finally gets the green flag remains a hopeful wish until the very last second. That shifts all the heavy lifting to Allgeier’s shoulders as they prepare to take on the Chargers.