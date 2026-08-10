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Atlanta Falcons Announce Jawaan Taylor News During Training Camp

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Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
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SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 05: Offensive linemen Jawaan Taylor #74, Trey Smith #65, and Creed Humphrey #52 of the Kansas City Chiefs block for Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arena Corinthians on September 05, 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons were hit with some tough news early on in the offseason when star offensive lineman Kaleb McGary announced his retirement from the NFL.

To try and replace McGary and help bolster the OL, the Falcons decided to sign free agent OT and eight-year NFL veteran Jawaan Taylor.

However, following the signing, the news Falcons’ lineman has been dealing with an injury and hasn’t been able to practice since Falcons training camp began. Well, on Monday, a piece of Jawaan Taylor’s injury news dropped, and it’s a welcome sign for Atlanta.

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Falcons’ Jawaan Taylor Activated off PUP List

Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 21: Kareem Hunt #29, Jawaan Taylor #74, Travis Kelce #87, and Mike Caliendo #66 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after Hunt’s rushing touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

As of Monday, Jawaan Taylor has been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list, and he’s been cleared to join the Falcons for training camp practices.

Atlanta has its first preseason game later this week.

@JamesPalmerTV wrote (on 8/10): 
“Falcons have activated offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor off of the active/physically unable to perform list.”
Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said this recently about Jawaan Taylor:
“He obviously hasn’t been in there yet, but has been extremely dialed in in meetings as he gets his body ready,” Stefanski said. “I’m very confident in how he’s prepared to date.”
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Looking at Jawaan Taylor Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by Jawaan Taylor #74 after he scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jawaan Taylor enters the 2026 season as a veteran offensive tackle looking to provide stability to the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line, although even he doesn’t exactly know who he will be protecting yet, as Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. continue to battle for the starting job.

Taylor, 28, has started 111 of the 111 games he played during his first seven NFL seasons. Taylor spent the 2023-25 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he helped protect Patrick Mahomes and had a crucial role in the Chiefs’ winning Super Bowl 58.

Taylor brings valuable experience, durability and versatility to Atlanta’s offensive line, but his ability to return to full strength will be closely monitored after an elbow injury limited him during the 2025 season.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Falcons Announce Jawaan Taylor News During Training Camp

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