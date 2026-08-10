Atlanta Falcons Announce Jawaan Taylor News During Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons were hit with some tough news early on in the offseason when star offensive lineman Kaleb McGary announced his retirement from the NFL.

To try and replace McGary and help bolster the OL, the Falcons decided to sign free agent OT and eight-year NFL veteran Jawaan Taylor.

However, following the signing, the news Falcons’ lineman has been dealing with an injury and hasn’t been able to practice since Falcons training camp began. Well, on Monday, a piece of Jawaan Taylor’s injury news dropped, and it’s a welcome sign for Atlanta.

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Falcons’ Jawaan Taylor Activated off PUP List

As of Monday, Jawaan Taylor has been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list, and he’s been cleared to join the Falcons for training camp practices.

Atlanta has its first preseason game later this week.

“Falcons have activated offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor off of the active/physically unable to perform list.”

“He obviously hasn’t been in there yet, but has been extremely dialed in in meetings as he gets his body ready,” Stefanski said. “I’m very confident in how he’s prepared to date.”

Looking at Jawaan Taylor Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

Jawaan Taylor enters the 2026 season as a veteran offensive tackle looking to provide stability to the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line, although even he doesn’t exactly know who he will be protecting yet, as Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. continue to battle for the starting job.

Taylor, 28, has started 111 of the 111 games he played during his first seven NFL seasons. Taylor spent the 2023-25 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he helped protect Patrick Mahomes and had a crucial role in the Chiefs’ winning Super Bowl 58.

Taylor brings valuable experience, durability and versatility to Atlanta’s offensive line, but his ability to return to full strength will be closely monitored after an elbow injury limited him during the 2025 season.