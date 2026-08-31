Atlanta Falcons Bring Back Running Back After Surprise Roster Cut

The Atlanta Falcons are adding some running back depth to their practice squad.

After the roster deadline passed on Sunday evening, one of the biggest surprises for the Falcons was running back Tyler Goodson not making the initial 53-man roster.

Well, on Monday afternoon, the Falcons announced they have signed Goodson to the PS. Very notably, the Falcons are carrying just two running backs on the roster right now, which caught the eye of many who follow the team.

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Atlanta Falcons Bring Back Tyler Goodson

“ Falcons are signing running back Tyler Goodson to their practice squad, source tells @ajc . Goodson was a surprise cut yesterday.”

Goodson, 25, is somewhat of a hometown player, as he is originally from Suwannee, GA, which is about 30-45 minutes outside of Atlanta.

Undrafted out of Iowa, Goodson has played in three NFL seasons thus far (all with the Colts), and will be entering his fourth season. He has notably had a very solid preseason and training camp with the Falcons so far, and could definitely see some playing time at some point this season on the active roster.

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Tyler Goodson’s NFL Career Thus Far

In 2025, Tyler Goodson played in 11 games, and received nine total carries, while rushing for 24 yards.

He has two total touchdowns in his NFL career.

For his 3-year career, Goodson has carried the ball 54 times for a total of 264 rushing yards (4.9 y/c). He’s also added 19 catches out of the backfield for 103 yards.

His two career touchdowns both came in the 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts.

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