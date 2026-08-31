Atlanta Falcons Bring Back Running Back After Surprise Roster Cut

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 22: Tyler Goodson #25 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after a touchdown during the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Carter/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Falcons are adding some running back depth to their practice squad.
After the roster deadline passed on Sunday evening, one of the biggest surprises for the Falcons was running back Tyler Goodson not making the initial 53-man roster.
Well, on Monday afternoon, the Falcons announced they have signed Goodson to the PS. Very notably, the Falcons are carrying just two running backs on the roster right now, which caught the eye of many who follow the team.
“Falcons are signing running back Tyler Goodson to their practice squad, source tells @ajc. Goodson was a surprise cut yesterday.”
Goodson, 25, is somewhat of a hometown player, as he is originally from Suwannee, GA, which is about 30-45 minutes outside of Atlanta.
Undrafted out of Iowa, Goodson has played in three NFL seasons thus far (all with the Colts), and will be entering his fourth season. He has notably had a very solid preseason and training camp with the Falcons so far, and could definitely see some playing time at some point this season on the active roster.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The Atlanta Falcons are adding some running back depth to their practice squad. After the roster deadline passed on Sunday evening, one of the biggest surprises for the Falcons was running back Tyler Goodson not making the initial 53-man roster. Well, on Monday afternoon, the Falcons announced they have signed Goodson to the PS. Very […]