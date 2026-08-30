Atlanta Falcons Announce Release of Former Colts Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons have finalized their initial 53-man roster.

Initial* is a key word here, as the Dirty Birds roster is subject to change (and it probably will) over the next few days in preparation for the upcoming season.

However, with the roster finalization came a few surprises. One of them was the Falcons making a tough decision about running back Tyler Goodson.

Goodson, 25, has played three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted player, and he signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

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Falcons Cut Ties with Tyler Goodson

For now, Tyler Goodson is no longer on the Atlanta Falcons.

However, he will be a part of the team’s practice squad and serves as the de facto RB3 on the team, even though the Falcons are only carrying two running backs on their roster.

Tyler Goodson had a strong training camp and preseason with Atlanta, which is why it came as a surprise that he was cut.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall recently made the following X post:

“Atlanta releasing Tyler Goodson easily the biggest surprise of the day for me.”

As released by the team’s X account, here is the full roster, broken down into a slideshow of posts:

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Taking a Look at Tyler Goodson’s NFL Career

Tyler Goodson signing with the Atlanta Falcons is somewhat of a homecoming for Goodson, who is from Suwannee, Georgia, which is about 40 minutes outside of Atlanta.

He played his collegiate football at Iowa and, as noted, played in parts of three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Across those three seasons, Goodson played in 33 total games and did receive a decent amount of offensive touches.

He’s logged 54 carries for 264 rushing yards (4.9 y/c), and has two total touchdowns in his career.

In 2025, he rushed the ball nine times for 24 yards.

The top running backs for the Falcons are Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr.

Tyler Goodson will likely be activated from the practice squad if one of those two players gets injured. The Falcons obviously hope that is not the case.

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