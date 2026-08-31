NFL Insider Shares Major Update on Atlanta Falcons QB Battle Between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the few teams in the National Football League that have yet to decide who their signal caller will be to open up the new campaign.

The NFL season is officially less than two weeks away, and eventually the Falcons coaching staff will have to name a starting quarterback.

However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Atlanta is still in limbo on its major decision.

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Atlanta Falcons Yet to Make Starting QB Decision

Getty FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA – JULY 29: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons runs through drills during training camp at IBM Performance Field on July 29, 2026 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Per Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons have yet to decide on who their starting QB will be in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Sept. 13).

The Atlanta Falcons are likely waiting to see about Michael Penix Jr.’s health before making an official decision.

The training camp reports surrounding Tua Tagovailoa aren’t very good, which has led the organization to carry four QBs on its 53-man roster. Aside from Tua and Penix Jr., Jack Strand and Cooper Rush are also on the roster.

Tua didn’t play terribly in the Falcons’ final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins; however, the Falcons would have announced him as the starter already if they were confident in his ability.

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Who Should the Falcons’ Starting QB Be?

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 16: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons hands the ball off to Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL halfway through the 2025 season, which has left his status in limbo to start the 2026 campaign.

He’s participated in some team drills during training camp, but hasn’t adjusted to getting sacked yet or dealing with loads of pressure in his face.

The good news regarding Penix Jr. is that the doctors have noted that his surgically repaired knee is very strong and “should” no longer have issues holding up.

As for Tua Tagovailoa, there have been some poor highlights/reports surrounding his level of play, but he’s much more experienced than QBs like Jack Strand and Rush.

So, Falcons fans, leave a comment with who you want to be the starting QB for the season opener on September 13 against the Steelers.

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