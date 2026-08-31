Atlanta Falcons Decision to Cut 3rd-Round DL Turning Heads Across NFL

As the Atlanta Falcons continue to sort out their official 53-man roster, they have made several surprise moves that are turning heads across the NFL.

One was announced on Monday: the decision to waive Zach Harrison, who has been with the Falcons for three seasons and is still playing on a rookie contract.

More NFL on Heavy: Atlanta Falcons Bring Back Running Back After Surprise Roster Cut

Atlanta Falcons Cut Zach Harrison

For a team that lacks depth up front, this is a pretty shocking move to part ways with Zach Harrison for now.

FalconsWire.com writer Matt Urban wrote (about the Zach Harrison move):

“Harrison, a former third-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, has appeared in 40 games (8 starts) over three seasons, recording 81 tackles (33 solo), 8.5 sacks and 11 QB hits. The Falcons have also waived defensive backs Natrone Brooks and Jammie Robinson from the 53-man roster.”

The Zach Harrison roster waiver makes space for newly acquired DL Jared Ivey, who was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Here is what some people were saying about the roster news across X.com:

@gregauman: “This surprises me. Harrison had 4.5 sacks in seven games last year. Still cheap on rookie contract.”

#Falcons @FalcoholicKevin: “waiving DL Zach Harrison, per @AdamSchefter . An absolute shocker, as Harrison was arguably the best interior player on the defense last season.”

@NFLDraftDome: “Sense fatigue from (Falcons) staff on nursing health & needing guys ready” Falcons DL coach Nate Ollie said this of newly waived Zach Harrison: “Does all the right things. Just want him to stay healthy.” 4.5 sacks in 7 games last year. Please make PS.”

The other roster moves the Falcons made included waiving Natrone Brooks and Jammie Robinson, which clears space for Ivey, Yasir Abdullah , and Cameron Williams.

More NFL on Heavy: NFL Insider Shares Major Update on Atlanta Falcons QB Battle Between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa

More on Falcons Shocking Decision to Waive Zach Harrison

Zach Harrison emerged as one of the Falcons’ best playmakers on defense in 2025, especially on the interior defensive line, but Atlanta’s front office must be adamant about the defense being fully revamped.

Perhaps the biggest weakness on the Falcons roster this season is their pass-rushing group, which makes this an even bigger shocker. Harrison has a proven ability to get to the QB that a lot of other names among the Falcons’ front seven do not.

Harrison, 25, played his collegiate football at Ohio State and played in 40 games across his first three seasons. He has totaled 81 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 QB hits, and 4 pass breakups to go along with 8.5 sacks in his NFL career thus far.

More NFL on Heavy: New Josh Jacobs Details Emerge Following Commissioner-Exempt List Decision