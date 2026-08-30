Atlanta Falcons Part Ways With Former Giants 2nd-Round Linebacker

The Atlanta Falcons‘ 53-man roster has officially been revealed, as the NFL’s roster crunch deadline (6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30) is now in the past.

The Falcons’ X account revealed the full 53-man roster in a series of posts, which can be found here:

Atlanta, much like the other 31 NFL franchises, has been very active in roster transactions today, but with the 53-man roster being released comes with some bad news for players who did not make the initial roster.

One of those players is former New York Giants‘ 2nd-round linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who signed with the Falcons back in March.

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Falcons Released Azeez Ojulari Amid Roster Crunch

Azeez Ojulari, who spent his 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, has been released by the Atlanta Falcons.

AJC reporter Daniel Flick wrote (via X.com): “Falcons initial 53 features a few shocks: Tyler Goodson, Azeez Ojulari, Chris Williams and Josh Woods all released. Team enters week with four QBs, two RBs and only three OLBs.”

It’s actually a bit of a surprise that Ojulari has been released, and it will be interesting to see if he’s brought back in some capacity soon. Atlanta is opting to roll with four quarterbacks on the roster and two RBs, as Flick notes.

It just means the Falcons lack a little bit of depth in the running back and OLB group, but perhaps the front office is plotting to make further roster moves.

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Azeez Ojulari’s NFL Career at a Glance

Azeez Ojulari has played five total seasons in the NFL.

Before his 2025 campaign with the Eagles, Ojulari played four seasons with the New York Giants. He was a college standout at the University of Georgia.

Across 49 games played over five seasons, Ojulari has recorded 22 sacks, 113 total tackles, and 38 QB hits. He played in just three games with the Eagles.

Ojulari is 26-years-old, and the Falcons signing him was a bit of a homecoming, as Ojulari is from Marietta, GA. It will be interesting to see what his next steps are in the NFL.