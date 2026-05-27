Atlanta Falcons Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers

Next up on the Atlanta Falcons roster breakdown ahead of the 2026 season and NFL Training Camp: The wide receiver corps.

Perhaps the most interesting group for the Atlanta Falcons offense heading into the new NFL season. Atlanta regrouped this offseason at the receiver position with the additions of Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, as well as picking up receiver Zachariah Branch in the third round of the NFL draft in April. However, it’s hard to look at the Falcons’ receivers on the roster without the mention of Drake London, who is emerging as a bona fide superstar pass catcher in the NFL. The Falcons may have some questionable quarterback play in 2026, but if either Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. can locate Drake London early and often, this passing offense will have some substance to it.

Now, let’s break down each receiver for the Atlanta Falcons.

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Drake London

Drake London, drafted with the 8th overall draft pick in 2022 out of the University of Southern California, is entering his fifth NFL season. His 2025 stats were: 112 targets, 68 catches, 919 yards, seven touchdowns, 12 starts.

London is still waiting on a contract extension, as he’s playing on his fully guaranteed fifth-year option, which pays him a salary of $16.817 million. The Atlanta Falcons and London’s agents are actively seeking a long-term contract extension. His career numbers: 60 games started (four seasons), 309 receptions, 3961 receiving yards, 22 touchdowns, 12.8 yards/catch.

He’s undoubtedly the top dawg in the Falcons’ receiver corps, and everyone beyond London is a wild card.

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Zachariah Branch

It’s unclear what role Zachariah Branch will have with the Falcons offense in 2026, but OTA’s and Training Camp might be a better determinant of that. Branch was selected with the 79th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia.

He figures to slot in immediately as a prominent special teams threat, but Branch’s role in the passing attack for the Falcons remains unknown. He’s a bit undersized for an option out wide, but his services in the slot may be of use for the Falcons. Branch is listed as 5’10, 180-pounds. He was very successful at UGA when his QB got the ball to his quick, and he was able to use his shifty nature and elusiveness to evade would-be tacklers.

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Jahan Dotson/Olamide Zaccheaus

These are the true wild cards for the Falcons receivers. Both were brought in via NFL free agency. Olamide Zacceaus played for the Chicago Bears last season and hauled in 39 catches for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Falcons fans should know him well, as he went undrafted and was signed by the Falcons and played four seasons (2019 to 2022) with Atlanta.

As for Jahan Dotson, he spent his 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 10 games started (and 17 played in), Dotson caught 18 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown. Much like Zachariah Branch, Doton is a bit undersized, but his play style is a good fit for the slot. Dotson has never been a high-volume pass catcher, but he might be able to extend the field at times with his speed.

There you have it, a full breakdown on the top four Atlanta Falcons wide receivers. Casey Washington and Dylan Drummon are the other two receivers listed on the Falcons’ current 2026 depth chart.