Atlanta Falcons Urged to Trade 29-Year-Old DB Before Roster Cuts

The Atlanta Falcons are hoping that they can ride the momentum of a strong finish to the 2025 season into 2026.
NFL training camp is just a few weeks away, which means the NFL season is right around the corner. For the most part, the Falcons have their roster set, but with all the new rookies selected from the NFL draft and new undrafted players entering the fold, Atlanta may want to consider making a notable trade before roster cuts at the end of August.
Recently, in an NFL trade rumors piece for Bleacher Report, NFL writer Moe Moton thinks that the Falcons should move on from defensive back Mike Hughes.
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Should the Falcons Trade Mike Hughes?
The Falcons selected AJ Terrell’s brother, Avieon, in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he certainly figures to be a part of the team’s secondary, which could push Mike Hughes out of the fold.
Here is what Moe Moton wrote about Hughes’, naming him as the ‘one player the Falcons should trade’:
“Over the last three years, Terrell has recorded 125 tackles (nine for loss), four sacks, 25 pass breakups and three interceptions. Despite his lean 5’10”, 186-pound frame, he can play on all three downs and provide support on run defense. If Terrell is impressive through training camp, he should be on the field alongside his brother in the secondary, which would make Mike Hughes expendable before the final roster cutdown date on August 30. “
It’s very plausible that Mike Hughes could carry some trade interest from teams who need a cornerback. Hughes started 12 games in 2025, and recorded an interception, seven pass breakups, and 51 total tackles.
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Mike Hughes’ NFL Career
Mike Hughes was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, and the 29-year-old DB has seven years of NFL experience. He joined the Falcons before the 2023 season.
Over 99 total games played in his NFL career, Hughes has four career interceptions, 34 pass deflections (PBU), and 316 tackles, including 13 tackles-for-loss.
The Falcons’ secondary as a whole had some unmemorable moments in 2025 (just like any NFL team), but 2026 could be the year that Atlanta embraces its youth movement, and that could cause Mike Hughes to be the odd man out in the secondary.
Atlanta Falcons Urged to Trade 29-Year-Old DB Before Roster Cuts