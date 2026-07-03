Atlanta Falcons Urged to Trade 29-Year-Old DB Before Roster Cuts

The Atlanta Falcons are hoping that they can ride the momentum of a strong finish to the 2025 season into 2026.

NFL training camp is just a few weeks away, which means the NFL season is right around the corner. For the most part, the Falcons have their roster set, but with all the new rookies selected from the NFL draft and new undrafted players entering the fold, Atlanta may want to consider making a notable trade before roster cuts at the end of August.

Recently, in an NFL trade rumors piece for Bleacher Report, NFL writer Moe Moton thinks that the Falcons should move on from defensive back Mike Hughes.

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Should the Falcons Trade Mike Hughes?

The Falcons selected AJ Terrell’s brother, Avieon, in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he certainly figures to be a part of the team’s secondary, which could push Mike Hughes out of the fold.

Here is what Moe Moton wrote about Hughes’, naming him as the ‘one player the Falcons should trade’: