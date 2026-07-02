‘Forgotten’ Falcons WR Emerging as No. 2 Option Behind Drake London

The Atlanta Falcons made some notable changes to their wide receiver corps this offseason, and perhaps the biggest question surrounding the team is where the offense will come from beyond Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson.

A few of those notable additions to the pass-catching group include Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus (free agency), and Zachariah Branch (NFL Draft). Dotson and Zaccheaus are both veteran receivers, and recent reports suggest that Dotson could be emerging as the No.2 wideout for the Falcons in 2026.

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Jahan Dotson Emerging as No. 2 Wide Receiver

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall recently did a feature piece of Jahan Dotson, and his potential role within the Atlanta Falcons offense in 2026:

“Dotson immediately steps into the starting lineup and very well could end up as Atlanta’s No. 2 target among wide receivers, putting a career year within reach. Dotson’s rookie year has been his best, and it was just OK. After being selected out of Penn State with the 16th pick (just eight spots behind London), Dotson had 523 yards and seven touchdowns that first season. The next year, he had a career-best 49 catches for 518 yards and four touchdowns, and Washington traded him to division rival Philadelphia in the offseason along with a fifth-round pick in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks.”

As the headline of Kendall’s piece, the NFL writer names Dotston as a ‘forgotten first-round pick’.

He was a first-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders in 2022, but hasn’t really lived up to the hype that he brought over from his collegiate playing days at Penn State University.

Kendall also provided some insight to what Dotson’s expectations are for himself entering the new NFL season:

“I want to be one of the greatest,” Atlanta’s new wide receiver said. “I’m not afraid (of saying that). I was talking to Jessie Bates, and he was talking about wanting to be the best who ever played, and I’m comfortable with those sort of things. I want to be one of the best in the league. I want to show my talent. I haven’t really gotten to do that.”

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Jahan Dotson’s NFL Career

Jahan Dotson has played four NFL seasons to this point. The first two seasons of his career came with the Washington Commanders, and the last two came with the Philadelphia Eagles. Dotson has mostly been known as a slot specialist and has also seen a lot of time on special teams for both the Eagles and Commanders.

Over 63 total games played (42 starts), Dotson has caught 121 passes for 1519 total receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

In 2025 with the Eagles, Dotson had these stats: 18 catches, 262 yards, 1 touchdown, and a 14.6 yards/catch mark. He has some explosion in his game, but the Falcons, who have relatively thin depth at wide receiver this season, will be counting on Jahan Dotson to be a playmaker alongside Drake London, especially if he’s going to win the No.2 wideout job.