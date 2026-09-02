Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Receives Good News Entering Week 1

Bijan Robinson has cemented himself to be one of the NFL’s top box office attractions. After leading the league in scrimmage yards during the 2025 season, he has added another milestone to his impressive young career.

Bijan Robinson has earned the No. 3 spot in this year’s NFL Top 100 list, jumping 59 spots from last year.

“Robinson claimed the No. 3 spot in this year’s NFL Top 100 list, a 59-spot jump from where he landed last year,” Will McFadden wrote in an Atlanta Falcons article. “He is the second Falcons player named in the NFL Top 100, joining wide receiver Drake London, who appeared at No. 66. Players’ votes determine this ranking, indicating just how much respect Robinson has earned from his peers in his first three seasons.”

Bijan Robinson Gets Paid… And Rightfully So.

The Falcons signed Bijan Robinson to a three-year extension this offseason. After the season he had last year, it would have been shocking if he didn’t get paid.

Robinson beat out Jahmyr Gibbs as the top running back heading into the 2026 season. The ESPN ranking comes from executives, coaches, and scouts around the league.

The All-Pro Falcons Running Back recorded 1,478 yards rushing on 287 carries during the 2025 season. To add to this impressive stat, he recorded 79 catches for 820 yards racking up 2,298 scrimmage yards. Robinson has established himself as a threat both on the ground and receiving.

“Robinson edged Gibbs despite a tight vote; the Detroit runner registered nearly as many first-place votes, but Robinson won with an average rating of 1.78 in the composite voting,” Jeremy Fowler wrote in an ESPN article.

“Bijan is just more dynamic than the rest of the field in terms of creating positive runs despite blocking failure,” an NFC executive said in Fowler’s article. “Combo of his bend, feet and agility. His size shows up with physicality. And while Gibbs is top-end faster, Bijan is still explosive in his own right, creating home run plays.”

Over the course of his career, Bijan Robinson 3,910 yards rushing and 1,738 yards receiving.

Robinson Predicted to be Non-QB MVP for 2026

When we think about the MVP award, we typically think of quarterbacks. To be fair, it has become a quarterback award for the longest time.

In the sport of football, there are many valuable players outside of the quarterback position. For the Atlanta Falcons, you can make a pretty clear argument for Bijan Robinson being the team’s best player overall.

In a CBS Sports article, Bijan Robinson has been predicted to be the non-quarterback MVP for the Atlanta Falcons.

“[Robinson] just signed a monster contract and he is again going to be the centerpiece of the Atlanta offense,” Jared Dubin wrote in the CBS Sports article. “With major question marks at quarterback, the Falcons are going to depend on him to carry the load. If he’s not the team’s MVP, something has probably gone very wrong in Atlanta.”

Get your cameras and get ready for another year of Bijan Robinson lighting up a football field and making defensive coordinators lose sleep at night.