Bills Sign Former Falcons Pro Bowl Linebacker

The NFL Draft has concluded, but teams are still finding ways to add to their rosters. With few premier free agents remaining, the Buffalo Bills have signed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, the team announced on X. Jones was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017. In 2016 he finished third in the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Bills.

New faces in Buffalo. 😁 We’ve signed WR Chase Claypool, DE Dawuane Smoot and LB Deion Jones to one-year contracts: https://t.co/1hRQbrkvCY pic.twitter.com/X9aKzbPzZW — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 3, 2024

Since being selected by the Falcons in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the Bills will be Jones’ fourth team.

“Jones is a veteran linebacker with nine years of NFL experience. He has played for three teams since coming into the league as a second-round pick in 2016, most recently appearing in 13 games last year for the Panthers,” wrote Alec White and Maddy Glab for BuffaloBills.com.

Jones’ History With the Falcons

The Falcons selected Jones with the No. 52 selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. He appeared in 15 games for the Falcons as a rookie. He recorded three interceptions and returned two for touchdowns. His two pick-sixes led the NFL. Jones’ 108 tackles led the Falcons as a rookie. In the 2016 playoffs, Jones recorded an interception and forced fumble.

In 2017 Jones started all 16 games for the team. He recorded 138 tackles, one sack and three interceptions. He earned his lone career Pro Bowl selection.

After his 2018 season was cut short due to injury he signed a four-year, $57 million extension with the Falcons. He made all 48 starts over the next three seasons. He recorded 228 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, 6 1/2 sacks, 17 passes defended, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and two interception returns for touchdowns.

Jones was placed on injured reserve on September 1 2022 and did not appear in a game for the Falcons. The Falcons traded Jones to the Cleveland Browns for a 2024 seventh-round pick. The Falcons received a 2024 NFL Draft sixth-round selection.

Jones’ Career After Atlanta

Jones appeared in 11 games for the Browns and made five starts. He recorded one interception, one forced fumble and 2 1/2 sacks. Jones signed with the Falcons division rival Carolina Panthers after the 2022 season.

Jones did not make the initial 53-man roster for the Panthers. However, he was eventually elevated. He appeared in 13 games for the Panthers, making three starts. He recorded one interception, one sack, six passes defended and four tackles for a loss.

Buffalo has solid depth behind projected starters Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard. Jones will fight for one of the depth spots with fifth-round pick Edefuan Ulofoshio, Dorian Williams, Nicholas Morrow and Baylon Spector.

Milano suffered a season-ending leg injury in week five of the 2023 season. Milano is expected to recover. However, Jones may have a chance for a bigger role on the Bills if Milano is not ready to start training camp.

“We’re very optimistic that he’ll be back. Hopefully, at the start of camp,” general manager Brandon Beane said on April 29.

Entering his ninth season as a pro, Jones has a chance to play a role on a contender led by Josh Allen. Jones played in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in 2017. Ultimately, he is still looking for his first championship.