Atlanta Falcons Kirk Cousins Absent from OTA, Trade Imminent

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was not present for the first day of Organized Team Activities. It is a big surprise that Cousins was absent as he has attended some of the Falcons’ other offseason programs. Atlanta gave Cousins a $10 million roster bonus on March 17, 2025.

Head Coach Raheem Morris mentioned in his press conference that he did not see Cousins today inside the building in an article by Myles Simmons.

“I did not see him today,” head coach Raheem Morris said during his Tuesday press conference. “[H]e did not show up in the meetings, so I did not see him today.”

While OTAs are optional, Cousins’s decision to skip them, especially amidst growing speculation about his future is a loud statement in a situation that’s quickly becoming the league’s next high-profile standoff.

With training camp only months away, pressure is mounting on management to either repair the relationship or explore trade options before it becomes a full-blown distraction.

Cousins trade market

If Atlanta chooses not to trade him, a holdout could be on the horizon and the Falcons could be in search of a backup quarterback. If they do honor his request, expect a bidding war from quarterback-needy teams across the league. It’s worth mentioning that Cousins has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Either way, the relationship between Cousins and the Falcons appears to be fractured, perhaps beyond repair. What was once a promising long-term partnership now looks like it may end in a high-profile breakup.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the team that is mentioned the most in regards to looking for a quarterback. ESPN Jeremy Fowler thinks Cousins to Steelers makes sense if it doesn’t workout with Aaron Rodger’s.

“I would say, Kirk Cousins,” Fowler said when asked about possible Rodgers replacements in Pittsburgh. “I had some conversations with people this week that led me to believe that Cousins is at the very least on the Steelers’ radar if something were to fall through on Rodgers.”

Cousins’ tenure in Atlanta

Cousins was the prized signing in last offseason as he signed a four-year $180 million contract with a $100 million guaranteed. Cousins was benched in favor of current starting quarterback Michael Penix in the last three games of the season.

“Obviously, [Cousins is] in a role that he ended the season in, as backup, and [we] would expect him to — just like he did last year — just be there for Mike, be there for anybody on the offense,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said last week. “For me, when I’m up there installing, it’s not that much different. We had that same situation late in the season.

Atlanta is confident that Penix can be the quarterback for now and in the future.

“I think the three-game sample size was enough for everybody to see his talent, his ability to do anything he wants with the football in his hand, touch any part of the field with his arm strength,” pass game coordinator T.J. Yates said. “And we’ll be able to get creative and do different things with him going forward.”