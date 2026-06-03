Falcons Get Strong Take on Recent Drake London $141 Million Decision

On Tuesday, NFL Insider Adam Schefter dropped a big piece of Atlanta Falcons news by announcing that star wide receiver Drake London and the team have agreed on a new contract extension for the next four years worth $141 million, bu has the chance to reach $150 million for London, and includes $100 million guaranteed.

Schefter wrote (on June 2): “Falcons are signing WR Drake London to a four-year, $141 million extension worth up to $150 million, including $100 million guaranteed, per his agent Andrew Kessler. It makes London the third highest paid receiver in the league with the highest average per year in Falcons franchise history.”

The only wide receivers in the NFL with a higher AAV than London now? Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ja’Marr Chase.

However, does that mean the contract will end up working out for the Falcons and take them where they want to go? (NFL Playoffs)

More NFL on Heavy: Falcons Extend Drake London to $141 Million Contract

Will Drake London’s New Contract Propose Problems Down Line for Falcons?

Falcons radio analyst for 929 The Game, Mark Zinno, recently revealed that he’s against paying wide receivers this kind of money, and in the long run, it may mess with Atlanta’s cap implications:

“None of this is about Drake as a player. He’s amazing and a draft pick I 100% agreed with. But cap management brings in a different discussion. You never pay WRs this kind of money. It’s not a winning formula. Especially when you are unsettled at QB. I think that Matt Ryan/Ian Cunningham have done a good job to this point. But this is one they may end up regretting.”

Zinno believes that the Atlanta Falcons should have signed running back Bijan Robinson first, but all the reports point to Bijan getting a contract extension at some point this offseason. It wouldn’t be shocking if Bijan’s contract makes him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Back to Drake London. Could this deal backfire? Sure, but the only way that would happen is if Drake does not stay healthy. When he’s on the field, there’s no doubt he will demand the ball, and be the focal point of the Falcons’ passing attack.

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Drake London with the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons gladly took Drake London with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of the University of Southern California.

London became an instant offensive threat for the Falcons, and over four NFL seasons, London has caught 309 catches for 3961 yards and 22 total touchdowns.

From 2023 and on, London has started every NFL game he’s played in, which is no surprise. He was limited* to 12 gams last season, but still brought in 900+ receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

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