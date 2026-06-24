Falcons’ GM Ian Cunningham Under Fire After Historic Kyle Pitts Extension

The Atlanta Falcons made a big decision on June 23. They ultimately decided that tight end Kyle Pitts was going to be a major part of the team’s future moving forward.

The Falcons signed Pitts to a brand new, three-year, $54 million extension. That means that the $15 million franchise tag he signed earlier this offseason is null and void, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Pitts will not play on the $15M franchise tag and instead receives $36M fully guaranteed over the next two seasons,” Rapoport reported.

New Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham has made some splashy moves during his first couple months, that now includes both Pitts and wide receiver Drake London’s extensions.

While it seems that he is assuring his offensive centerpieces over the next few years, not all were thrilled with Cunningham making the deal for Pitts.

Falcons Extension Draws Mixed Reactions

Matt Chernoff from 680 The Fan was among those who questioned whether Pitts has done enough over the last five years to warrant such a significant investment.

“I just lost a lot of faith in Ian [Cunningham]… I’m not happy about this,” Chernoff said. “You’re going to have another year where this guy disappears when Drake’s on the field and people are going to somehow go, ‘Oh, this is shocking.’ I don’t understand it.”

Others took issue with Atlanta’s overall approach to constructing its offense.

Mark Zinno at 92.9 The Game pointed out that Cunningham has now committed significant money to two pass catchers before fully resolving the team’s quarterback situation.

“Ian Cunningham has now paid TWO pass catchers top dollar withOUT having any certainty at QB, but has yet to address the one absolute certainty on this roster, Bijan Robinson,” Zinno wrote. “It’s wait and see, but in the moment, Cunningham lost the plot here. Bijan should have been paid & everyone else waits.”

The criticism stems from Atlanta still entering training camp with questions under center.

The Falcons will have a quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, and while the organization hopes one of the two emerges as the long-term answer, neither has fully cemented himself in that role.

At the same time, Atlanta has aggressively secured some of its biggest offensive weapons.

London signed a four-year, $141.05 million extension earlier this offseason, Pitts is now under contract through 2029 and Robinson could be next in line for a new deal.

The strategy appears clear.

Regardless of who ultimately wins the quarterback job or becomes Atlanta’s franchise quarterback for years to come, the Falcons want a strong supporting cast already in place.

Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Outlines Vision for Kyle Pitts

The Falcons also appear to have a specific plan for how Pitts will be utilized in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Speaking during the final day of minicamp, Stefanski highlighted Pitts’ versatility as one of his biggest strengths.

“Kyle’s a good football player. I think there’s all sorts of different jobs he can do,” Stefanski said, per Will McFadden. “You know, in-line tight end, line up in the backfield, line up outside.”

Stefanski also explained that Atlanta is not asking Pitts to reinvent his game.

“I think it comes back to that versatility piece,” Stefanski said. “And I think you’ve seen that from Kyle in his career. It’s not putting Kyle in positions that he hasn’t been in already, but it’s quarter-turn adjusting a few of them and maybe utilizing a few different route techniques, if you will. But he’s proven to be a good football player in this league.”

That belief ultimately may have played a significant role in Pitts’ extension.

Pitts has experienced an uneven start to his NFL career, but Atlanta is betting there is still another level he can reach.

By signing him to a historic deal, the Falcons are making it clear they believe Pitts remains an important piece of the organization’s long-term offensive vision.